Thor: Love and Thunder Leads a Stacked Superhero Year in 2022

Thor: Love and Thunder still isn't set theaters for almost two more years, but that's not stopping fans from getting the film to trend on Twitter. Sunday afternoon, a whole bunch of movies from the Marvel world began to trend as fans discussed which film in 2022 they're looking forward to watching most. The batch of flicks includes Love and Thunder, and it also includes Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2, and Black Panther 2. Here we are, hours later, and Thor 4 remains a trending topic as fans buzz with excitement over the feature.

Initially set to hit theaters next November, the Taika Waititi film has since been pushed back to February 2022 due to delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic. In an interview with Total Film earlier this year, the director said the delays are allowing him to really shore up the script for his second outing with Marvel Studios.

"No, I can’t. I can’t at all," Waititi responded when asked whether not he could share any Love and Thunder secrets. "But the other thing is, there are a few positive things I can take away [from the Covid-19 crisis]. One of them is that a lot of these films, and films in general, are rushed, or you don’t have as much time as you’d want to have on the script and things like that.

"We’re still writing Love And Thunder, and I think it’s good to just keep writing, and then you know, we’ll have a really, really good script. And with writing, especially, you should use as much of that time as possible to get your story right, because you never really get it later on. Film is an industry where you’re always complaining about not having enough time. I think, right now, we’ve given ourselves a huge amount of time to work on all sort of things, so we may as well use it."

See what fans are saying about Thor: Love and Thunder below.