Thor: Love and Thunder Leads a Stacked Superhero Year in 2022
Thor: Love and Thunder still isn't set theaters for almost two more years, but that's not stopping fans from getting the film to trend on Twitter. Sunday afternoon, a whole bunch of movies from the Marvel world began to trend as fans discussed which film in 2022 they're looking forward to watching most. The batch of flicks includes Love and Thunder, and it also includes Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2, and Black Panther 2. Here we are, hours later, and Thor 4 remains a trending topic as fans buzz with excitement over the feature.
Initially set to hit theaters next November, the Taika Waititi film has since been pushed back to February 2022 due to delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic. In an interview with Total Film earlier this year, the director said the delays are allowing him to really shore up the script for his second outing with Marvel Studios.
"No, I can’t. I can’t at all," Waititi responded when asked whether not he could share any Love and Thunder secrets. "But the other thing is, there are a few positive things I can take away [from the Covid-19 crisis]. One of them is that a lot of these films, and films in general, are rushed, or you don’t have as much time as you’d want to have on the script and things like that.
"We’re still writing Love And Thunder, and I think it’s good to just keep writing, and then you know, we’ll have a really, really good script. And with writing, especially, you should use as much of that time as possible to get your story right, because you never really get it later on. Film is an industry where you’re always complaining about not having enough time. I think, right now, we’ve given ourselves a huge amount of time to work on all sort of things, so we may as well use it."
See what fans are saying about Thor: Love and Thunder below.
Just Excited About Future
Saw Thor 4 trending and thought another movie got delayed again but we’re good we’re just excited about the future pic.twitter.com/OfObcOZJ39— BD (@BrandonDavisBD) June 14, 2020
So Powerful
thor 4 has natalie portman playing jane foster as the mighty thor, valkyrie finding her queen of asgard, christian bale as the villain and taika waititi writing and directing the movie. thor: love and thunder is going to be so powerful pic.twitter.com/t8ZzpscPcV— alex (@loventhunders) June 14, 2020
Stop Jane Foster Erasure
thor 4 is trending??? Okay then this is a reminder that jane foster is everything and y’all slept on her and better appreciate her in thor 4 😾😾 pic.twitter.com/Rml4u2i4hQ— vi (@anisdaIa) June 14, 2020
Hows About Bill?
Everyone talking about Thor 4 or "Love and Thunder" is excited to see Natalie Portman, meanwhile I'm looking forward to Beta Ray Bill pic.twitter.com/9blGr0jAXv— Wolf Synth #BlackLivesMatter (@james_fraud) June 14, 2020
About to Be Broke
Thor 4— Ki A La🌺 (@Dix5erShARMooL) June 14, 2020
Doctor Strange 2
Captain Marvel 2
Black Panther 2
Spider Verse 2
Well guess who'll be broke and childlike happy within the first half of 2022 🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗 pic.twitter.com/i7IXD3owCg
Bad. Ass.
Since Thor 4 is trending I thought I'd remind everyone of what a bad ass Jane Foster is! #Artist #NataliePortman pic.twitter.com/DmVVrzKBEk— Duchess Of The Moon 🌙 (@Duchesofthemoon) June 14, 2020
Over the Top
thor 4 is trending so here’s this video of taika waititi saying thor: love and thunder is going to be over the top and more epic than ragnarok while on live with tessa thompson pic.twitter.com/jIyIyjsceZ— alex (@loventhunders) June 14, 2020
Fancams Unite
oh shit thor 4??? better be good!June 14, 2020
It's My Time
THOR 4 IS TRENDING ITS MY TIME TO BE ANNOYING ON THE TIMELINE pic.twitter.com/EwoTcHk5Qb— alex (@loventhunders) June 14, 2020
As It Should
Thor 4 is trending as it should pic.twitter.com/gKaBwIvA9l— E. (@darthzjm) June 14, 2020
Thor: Love and Thunder is now set to hit theaters February 11, 2022.
What surprises characters do you think will pop in the fourth Thor flick? Think it over and let us know your thoughts either in the comments or by joining the conversation on Twitter (@AdamBarnhardt)!prev
