Thor 4: Gorr Creator Reacts to News of Christian Bale Casting

At long last, we know who the Thors (Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman), and Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) will have to go up against in Thor: Love and Thunder. Unveiled Thursday at Disney's Investor Day 2020, Kevin Feige revealed the group will have to go toe-to-toe with Gorr the God Butcher. A villain that first appeared in Thor: God of Thunder #2, Gorr's been one of Odinson's most formidable opponents of late in the comics mythos, and it looks like his co-creator is loving every minute of the character's newfound fame within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Shortly after the news first surfaced, Aaron tweeted a simple nod to the casting — "All gods must die," the creed Gorr lives by in the comics. He is, after all, a God Butcher.

All gods must die. https://t.co/Uxf6dkLryh — Jason Aaron (@jasonaaron) December 11, 2020

Aaron co-created Gorr alongside legendary Marvel artist Esad Ribic, and the character served as the villain for the duo's first story arc with the God of Thunder. The upcoming feature is drawing heavily from Aaron's run with the characters. In addition to the live-action introduction of Gorr, Thor: Love and Thunder will also transform Portman's Jane Foster into the Mighty Thor, mirroring Aaron's comic of the same name he created with Russell Dauterman.

"I can’t tell you that much. I’m really excited," Portman previously said of her role to Yahoo! "I’m starting to train, to get muscles. If there can be all these female superheroes, the more of them they are, the better it is. I’m trying to think — it’s based on the graphic novel of The Mighty Thor. She’s going through cancer treatment and is a superhero on the side."

"It's otherworldly," Portman said of the movie's tone in a separate interview earlier this month. "I also feel like I'm so un-versed in what muscles do and how they get like that, like, does the blood drain out of you when you use your muscles? He's looking good. It's a lot of pressure. I'm gonna look like his little grandma next to him."

Thor: Love and Thunder is currently set for release on May 6, 2022.

