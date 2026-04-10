Thrash Stars Reveal What Makes Netflix’s New Shark Movie Different From B Movies Like Sharknado (Exclusive)

Netflix’s newest thriller Thrash brings together a classic movie combo , and few cinematic elements go together better. While films like Jaws might spring to mind first for their iconic status, another film franchise has also utilized this concept to great effect in Sharknado. When Thrash first debuted, it drew quite a few comparisons to Sharknado despite the clear difference in tones between the two films, and now the cast has broken down what sets Thrash apart from Sharknado and the franchise as a whole.

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ComicBook had the chance to speak to Thrash stars Djimon Hounsou, Whitney Peak, and Phoebe Dynevor, and it was Dynevor who detailed the biggest differences between the two. “I think there’s a lot of important themes, and yeah, the impact of climate change and you know, Adam McKay’s involved in this and that was something that was really important to him and Tommy,” Dynevor said. “So you know, the sharks are the fun element of this film, but there is a lot of truth to what’s going on and this is happening around the world, and at the heart of this movie are three people, three characters that are really trying to do their best and get through the hurdles they’ve been dealt.”

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Thrash Is A True Survival Thriller, So Don’t Expect Shark Filled Tornadoes

While the films do share the common thread of a shark antagonist, it is very clear that the overall tone couldn’t be further apart. Thrash is a disaster movie and does feature a lethal threat in vicious sharks, but as Hounsou and Dynevor explain, the characters and their trials are truly at the heart of this film, and their journeys as individuals and as a group are why you are so invested in their survival.

“I knew it would be a very interesting film, to pull together the idea, or the reality of what we, climate change as we the humans are causing our nature, that with the infrastructures failing, and having a woman who’s trying to, two ladies who are stranded,” Hounsou said.

“Yeah, the relationship between our two characters was something I really loved, and also this theme of women and the challenge of giving birth and that thing of being a mother and wanting to do anything to protect your child. Yeah, I think there are a lot of elements in this movie that felt impactful,” Dynevor said.

Thrash sets viewers in the shoes of three characters who find themselves in the middle of a Category 5 hurricane. The storm ravages the coastal town, and as the citizens of that town attempt to deal with the ongoing chaos that the storm has brought, they soon realize that the storm has brought an even deadlier threat with it under the surface, and that’s a group of menacing sharks.

Thrash will begin streaming on Netflix on April 10, 2026.

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