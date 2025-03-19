50 Years Later, You Need to Watch This Underrated Jaws Knock-Off Film

Jaws is one of the most influential blockbusters in film history. In fact, it is often considered one of the first blockbusters. While it came out in 1975, it’s beloved to this day by audiences, with Jaws celebrating its 50th anniversary later this year. Plans for a re-release, new merch, and more are in the works, but one does not need to wait for these exciting developments to see the impact of Jaws had on audiences and the industry. Numerous films, big and small, have followed in Jaws‘ footsteps, with some movies paying homage to the blockbuster and some sneaking in Easter eggs.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Meanwhile, there are no shortage of monster movies that feature extreme versions of real-life animals in an attempt to capitalize on the success of Jaws. Of course there are countless shark films, but there are also other films following in the footsteps of Jaws, including the 1977 film Orca.

Orca Beat Jaws: The Revenge With Its Ridiculous Plot

Starring Richard Harris and Charlotte Rampling, Orca is akin to Moby Dick, as a hunter faces off against a vengeful killer whale. In fact, the poster hammers home how vengeful the orca of this film is, featuring more words than any movie poster ever should and reading:

“The killer whale is one of the most intelligent creatures in the universe. Incredibly, he is the only animal other than man who kills for revenge. He has one mare, and if she is harmed by man, he will hunt down that person with a relentless, terrible vengeance — across seas, across time, across obstacles.”

Play video

Between the poster and the trailer for Orca, the film is going big on the revenge element of this one particular killer whale, and it makes Orca, while far from the critical darling that Jaws is, a very personal story. It gives the orca an understandable motive as he tries to avenge his family.

This personal motive also makes the lead of Orca, Harris’ hunter, more villainous, as his actions have led to the tragedy that unfolds and impacts numerous lives. He is not the hero like Chief Brody is; he is a man facing the consequences of his bloody actions. In a way, Orca does Jaws: The Revenge — which sees Brody’s family targeted by vengeful shark — ten years before the 1987 sequel.

As mentioned earlier, many movies have followed in the footsteps after Jaws, and it is no wonder. After all, Jaws is one of the best movies ever made, and it was a massive milestone for Steven Spielberg early in his career.

The Shallows, Sharknado, The Reef, Open Water, The Meg and Under Paris are just a handful of the countless shark films that followed. Meanwhile, movies like Piranha, Lake Placid and Anaconda also feature real-life animals turned into monsters who hunt humans down.

Then there are more recent movies like Nope and Godzilla Minus One. In the case of the former, this movie exudes the charm of a Spielberg blockbuster while still being uniquely Jordan Peele, one of the biggest and best names in horror today. Specifically Jaws seems to have been a massive influence on this film, from the monster that is hidden for the most part, to how OJ and Em hunt down said monster, to the roles of the supporting characters paralleling some of the supporting characters in Jaws.

Meanwhile, the iconic boat scene in Godzilla Minus One where the titular kaiju chases the protagonists through the water for the first time feels like a direct homage to when the shark in Jaws chased the Brody and co. in their own boat. However, it is even more terrifying given the size and threat of Godzilla.

Jaws is one of the most beloved blockbusters, a massive cultural milestone for cinema. At 50 years, it still impacts the industry and audiences to this day, and that can be seen in every film that’s followed in its footsteps, from Orca to Nope.