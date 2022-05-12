Three More Warner Bros. Executives Exit Following Discovery Merger

✖

Warner Bros. executives are continuing to filter out the door following the company's merger with Discovery. CEO Jason Kilar left the moment the deal was done, but many of the managers beneath him stuck around to ease the transition. Just a few weeks into the life of Warner Bros Discovery, some of those execs are looking forward to the next stop in their career. The latest: Tom Ascheim is leaving his post as President Of Warner Bros. Global Kids, Young Adults and Classics; Johanna Fuentes is leaving her post as head of global communications for WarnerMedia Studios and Networks Group; and Brett Weitz is stepping down as general manager of TBS, TNT and truTV.

Ascheim was with Warners for two years, Fuentes for a little less than that. Weitz is a veteran of the company, having been with Warner for more than a decade. His exit was fairly telegraphed, though, considering that one of the first things Discovery did was to cut the scripted programming at TBS and TNT.

"These past 14 years have been the most fulfilling of my career," Weitz said in a statement to Deadline. "I've had the great fortune to create and launch Emmy-winning fan-favorite entertainment, to be a part of powerful life-changing initiatives, and most importantly to have had the privilege to lead the most talented, dedicated, altruistic, and innovative team at the TNets. We made huge profits for shareholders and brilliant content for fans while having the most fun and being better partners with talent than any team I've ever been a part of. I will for sure continue to root for you all."

During his time at WB, Ascheim oversaw Cartoon Network, Adult Swim and Boomerang, the studios of Cartoon Network and Warner Bros Animation in Los Angeles, and had global responsibility for the Turner Classic Movies channel. He also worked on DC's animated projects, the Hanna-Barbera characters, Rick and Morty, Tom and Jerry, Scooby-Doo, and the Harry Potter/Wizarding world projects planned for HBO Max.

"I was fortunate to have two unbelievably exciting years rejuvenating some of the world's most iconic franchises and IP, and helping create a global vision for kids, young adults and classics within Warner Bros," Ascheim told Deadline in a statement. "While it's now time for me to move on, I hope the new Warner Bros. Discovery leadership team will continue to nurture future generations of fans and the incredible teams who are so committed to these brands."

Fuentes did not make a public statement about her exit. Variety first reported her departure. Prior to her time with Warner Bros., Fuentes had worked a similar job with Showtime for many years.