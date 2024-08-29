Thunderbolts Assemble With a New Look in First Footage

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is ready to move into a new era, and the Thunderbolts will be at the helm. Earlier this summer, San Diego Comic-Con leaned into the MCU as Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige laid out what’s on the horizon. From Ironheart to Daredevil, the universe is expanding, and we’ve just been given a first look at Thunderbolts ahead of its release.

As you can see below, Entertainment Weekly posted an exclusive sizzle reel hyping the next MCU projects. It is there we can spot the so-called Dark Avengers in all their glory. From Yelena Belova to Bucky Barnes and Ghost, everyone is here in this new teaser. The unlikely team is ready to tackle a darker side of the MCU, and you can bet the Red Guardian is ready for some action.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While this new reel marks out first footage of Thunderbolts, we have heard plenty about the movie before now. Speaking with Entertainment Weekly at San Diego Comic-Con, Florence Pugh (Yelena) told as it ties into the Red Guardian who’s played by David Harbour. The characters first came to life on screen in Black Widow, and their unconventional family bond tugged heartstrings across the globe. Thunderbolts will do the same, and Pugh said the two actors picked up where they left off with their characters.

What to Expect From Thunderbolts

“David and I, in the first movie, as much as we possibly could, squeezed as much as we could out of the time that we had together,” Pugh told the site. “Knowing that we were both coming back to do any version of a second movie, there was no way that we couldn’t jump into it further and go where these people are in the state of their lives right now.”

“Purely because of what [director] Jake [Schreier] wanted to make and the story that we were allowed to do, we were also, as characters that are hugely complex and very difficult to live alongside one another, able to go into a very bizarre but pure and human father-daughter relationship that I was so grateful to be able to do, especially with an actor like David.”

If you are eager to check out this coming era of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it will begin shortly. Thunderbolts promises to grace theaters come May 2, 2025. So if you wish to catch up on all things Marvel before this movie premieres, you can findthe entire MCU – movies and shows alike – streaming on Disney+.

What do you make of this first look at Thunderbolts? Give me a shout at @meganwpeters with your take! You can also let us know what you think over on Twitter and Instagram.