Tim Travers and the Time Travelers Paradox Releases First Poster (Exclusive)

Tim Travers and the Time Travelers Paradox is on the way — and we have the first look at what that will entail. ComicBook.com can exclusively debut the first poster for Tim Travers and the Time Travelers Paradox, an upcoming sci-fi comedy led by Samuel Dunning and Felicia Day. The poster is created by fan-favorite artist Matt Ryan Tobin, who has also created work for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles – The Movie, the Paranorman 10th Anniversary, and more.

Tim Travers and the Time Travelers Paradox also features appearances from Keith David, Joel McHale, and Danny Trejo. The film, which was produced by Gorilla Rep Media and North by Northwest, is currently in post-production, and plans to premiere and screen at festivals in 2024.

(Photo: Guerrilla Rep Media)

What Is Tim Travers and the Time Travelers Paradox About?

Tim Travers and the Time Travelers Paradox tells the story of the smartest man in the world creating a time machine to go back in time by exactly one minute to test an extreme version of the Grandfather Paradox first posited by Barjavel, and popularized by Back to the Future. Killing one's younger self means the older self can't exist. It's is a paradox, and paradoxes can't exist. The film starts off with Tim trying to create a paradox and unmake the works, but ends up in a profound, illogical, and hysterical journey to find himself.

Tim Travers and the Time Travelers Paradox is directed by Stimson Snead, and based on his award-winning short film of the same name.

When Is the Community Movie Being Released?

In addition to Tim Travers & The Time Traveler's Paradox, McHale is set to reprise his role as Jeff Winger in the long-awaited Community movie. The project is greenlit at Peacock, and will see the return of McHale, Danny Pudi, Alison Brie, Gillian Jacobs, Jim Rash, and Ken Jeong. While Yvette Nicole Brown and Donald Glover haven't been officially announced for the movie, they are also expected to return.

"I don't want these now-superstar people, like Emmy-winning Donald Glover, who are bothering to gather out of loyalty to this thing, to come back and once again be getting blue pages run down by an intern that totally contradict what they spent all night memorizing," Harmon explained to THR. "I want to have a veneer of, 'Here's your reward.' I don't want them to go, like, 'Oh, he's learned nothing, he's treating us like cattle again.' "

As mentioned above, Tim Travers and the Time Travelers Paradox will be released at some point in 2024.