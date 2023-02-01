Danny Trejo, Joel McHale Team Up for New Sci-Fi Movie

Tim Travers & The Time Traveler's Paradox is a new sci-fi comedy from Stimson Snead that wrapped production this month. The film is based on Snead's award-winning short of the same name, and Deadline has just revealed that Danny Trejo and Joel McHale are key supporting members of the cast.

Tim Travers & The Time Traveler's Paradox stars Samuel Dunning (Blue Bloods) as a "narcissistic, genius but broke scientist who seeks to solve the paradox of what happens to your past self when a future version travels backwards in time." In the film, "his work attracts the attention of the head of a mercenary army played by Machete star Trejo." Community's McHale plays "a conspiracy theorist radio host whose interviews with the scientist protagonist on his mind-bending work frame the narrative." The movie is also expected to feature Keith David, Felicia Day, David Babbitt, and more.

"Having worked with Stimson on his two very compelling shorts, I'm thrilled to be involved in his feature debut," Rich Cowan of North by Northwest said. "Not only is he talented. He's organized and has a sense of maturity unbecoming his age."

"I met Stimson years ago at the Seattle Film Summit, and I couldn't be happier to join him for the culmination of our mutual efforts for his feature film directorial debut," added Guerilla Rep Media founding head Ben Yennie.

When Is the Community Movie Being Released?

Tim Travers & The Time Traveler's Paradox is not the only film McHale has in the works. It was announced back in September that the long-awaited Community movie would finally be happening and fans of the sitcom could not be more excited. The show began in 2009 and ran for six seasons, and "six seasons and a movie" became a long-running joke among fans. After years of wondering if the movie would happen, Peacock decided to greenlight the project which will see the return of McHale, Danny Pudi, Alison Brie, Gillian Jacobs, Jim Rash, and Ken Jeong. While Yvette Nicole Brown and Donald Glover haven't been officially announced for the movie, they are also expected to return. The movie does not have a release date, but will likely be released in early 2024. Last month, McHale appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live and revealed when the movie begins filming.

"We are, we're making the Community movie in June, so... Thanks for remembering," McHale told Kimmel when asked about the project. The actor wasn't giving much away about the movie, but he jokingly confirmed, "I can say Ken Jeong's gonna be in it."

Tim Travers & The Time Traveler's Paradox does not yet have a release date.