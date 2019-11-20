Mondo Offers Plenty of Awesome Products for the Pop Culture Fan This Holiday Season

With Thanksgiving right around the corner, some of us are excited about the event kicking off the season of various holiday gatherings, while others are beginning to get stressed out about all of the various gifts they’ll have to be purchasing in the coming weeks for the important people in their lives. It can be overwhelming to think about what to get the pop culture fan in your life, as there are countless collectibles on the market, but you’ll be hard-pressed to find a more unique collection of items celebrating all corners of fandom than what Mondo has in store for fans this year.

The company has a widespread reputation for delivering fans of pop culture all-new interpretations of their favorite properties thanks to their collectible posters designed by incredible artists, though the limited nature of these pieces means they aren’t available year-round. Luckily, Mondo has plenty more products to offer fans, all of which deliver the unconventional eye to movies, TV, video games, and comic books that we’ve come to expect from the brand.

Scroll down to check out some of the best items Mondo has to offer this holiday season!

Posters

Sixteen Candles – $50

Artwork by Sara Deck.

24″x36″

Screenprinted Poster.

Edition of 200.

Printed by Lady Lazarus Press.

Ant-Man and the Wasp – $50

Artwork by Phantom City Creative.

18″x24″

Screenprinted Poster.

Edition of 225.

Printed by DL Screenprinting.

A Quiet Place – $60

Artwork by Tomer Hanuka.

24″x36″ Screenprinted Poster.

Edition of 275.

Printed by Lady Lazarus Press.

The Babadook– $50

Artwork by Greg Ruth.

24″x36″ Screenprinted Poster.

Edition of 300.

Printed by DL Screenprinting.

The Babadook (Variant) – $75

Artwork by Greg Ruth.

24″x36″ Screenprinted Poster.

Edition of 150.

Printed by DL Screenprinting.

The Exorcist – $50

Artwork by Timothy Pittides.

24″x36″ Screenprinted Poster.

Edition of 275.

Printed by DL Screenprinting.

More Posters

The Man Who Feel to Earth – $50

Artwork by Tomer Hanuka.

24″x36″ Screenprinted Poster.

Edition of 325.

Printed by DL Screenprinting.

The Man Who Fell to Earth (Variant) – $75

Artwork by Tomer Hanuka.

24″x36″ Screenprinted Poster.

Edition of 175.

Printed by DL Screenprinting.

The Omen – $50

Artwork by Mark McCoy. 18″x24″

Screenprinted Poster.

Edition of 150.

Printed by DL Screenprinting.

Shaun of the Dead – $55

Artwork by Robert Sammelin.

36″x24″ Screenprinted Poster.

Edition of 325.

Printed by DL Screenprinting.

Ant-Man and the Wasp – $60

Artwork by Phantom City Creative.

36″x24″ Screenprinted Poster.

Edition of 275.

Printed by DL Screenprinting.

Even More Posters

Twin Peaks

Set of 5 limited edition Giclee Prints by

Greg Ruth.

Printed by Static Medium.

Artwork sizes vary per set.

The Legend of Korra– $60

Artwork by Craig Drake.

36″x24″ Screenprinted Poster.

Edition of 225.

Printed by DL Screenprinting.

The Great Piggy Bank Robbery – $45

Artwork by Phantom City Creative.

18″x24″ Screenprinted Poster.

Edition of 225.

Printed by DL Screenprinting.

Pretty in Pink – $50

Artwork by Jacquelin de Leon.

24″x18″ Screenprinted Poster.

Edition of 175.

Printed by Lady Lazarus Press.

You can head to Mondo’s website to see their full slate of collectible posters.

Vinyl

Marvel Studios’ Black Panther – $45

Original Motion Picture Soundtrack 3XLP. Music by Ludwig Göransson. The complete score for the first time on vinyl. Artwork by Martin Ansin. Housed in a trifold Silver Foil jacket. Liner notes by Ludwig Göransson. Pressed on 3X 180 Gram Silver and Black colored vinyl. Also available on 3X 180 Gram Black vinyl.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer: Once More With Feeling – $25

Original Cast Recording LP. Artwork by Paul Mann. Includes “Slaybill” with lyrics and liner notes by series creator Joss Whedon. Pressed on 180 Gram Translucent Red vinyl. Ships Worldwide.

Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping – $35

Original Motion Picture Soundtrack 2XLP. Music by The Lonely Island. Pressed on 2X 180 Gram Black vinyl. Available in 4 different packages – “Thriller, Also,” “Style Boyz,” “Standing In Front Of Buildings,” and “Donkey Roll.” Expected to Ship in 7-10 Business Days. Ships Worldwide.

You can head to Mondo’s website to see their full slate of vinyl.

Apparel

The Long Fall to Hell T-Shirt – $25

Designed by Matt Ryan Tobin. Screenprinted on a Next Level 3600 Black 100% cotton tee in unisex sizes (XS-4XL) by Impact Merchandising. Ships to North America, available now.

Fashion Victim T-Shirt – $25

Screenprinted on a Next Level 3600 Black 100% cotton tee in unisex sizes (XS-4XL) by Impact Merchandising. Ships worldwide, available now.

Mondo Thrasher Embroidered Crewneck Sweatshirt – $45

Embroidery by Fine Southern Gentlemen on a Midnight Navy Next Level terry raglan midweight crew neck sweatshirt. Includes a sewn-in silk neck label. Available in a unisex cut sizes XS-3X. Ships worldwide, available now.

Wyld Stallyns T-Shirt – $25

Designed by Matt Ryan Tobin. Screenprinted on a Next Level 3600 White 100% cotton tee in unisex sizes (XS-4XL) by Impact Merchandising. Ships

to North America, available now.

Jonesy T-Shirt (Cream) – $25

Designed by Martin Ansin. Screenprinted on a Next Level 3600 Cream 100% cotton tee in unisex sizes (XS-4XL) by Fine Southern Gentlemen. Ships worldwide, available now.

Mondo 6-Panel Wool Hat – $50

Custom 6-panel black wool hat in collaboration with Ebbets Field. Unstructured, crushable visor (without cardboard insert) for that perfect broken-in and vintage feel. Features satin detailing and a black leather adjuster with metal clasp, and includes a sewn-in Mondo label and white embroidered monogram M. Ships worldwide, available now.

Head to Mondo’s website to see all the apparel they have available.

Enamel Pins

Dumbo the Clown Enamel Pin – $10

Designed by Tom Whalen. Soft enamel on shiny silver nickel, double-posted with butterfly clutch backings. Ships to United States & Canada, available now.

Goose Enamel Pin – $10

Designed by Matt Taylor. Hard enamel on matte gold featuring glow in the dark inks, with a single post and butterfly clutch backing. Ships to select countries, available now.

Sorcerer Mickey Enamel Pin – $10

Designed by Nico Delort. Hard enamel on shiny gold featuring glitter inks, with a single post and butterfly clutch backing. Ships to United States & Canada, available now.

Nightmare Before Christmas 5-Pin Set – $45

Designed by Graham Erwin. Soft enamel on black metal, each with rubber clutch backings. Ships to United States & Canada, available now.

88MPH 2-Pin Set – $16

Back to the Future enamel pin set featuring Doc & Marty. Designed by 100% Soft. Hard enamel on black nickel, each with a single post and rubber clutch backing. Ships to United States & Canada, available now.

Head to Mondo’s official site to see their entire line of enamel pins.

Tiki Mugs

Predator Tiki Mug – $50

This version features a black-wiped glaze. Holds approx. 40 oz., Approx. 6.5″ in height, Approx. 2lbs. Artists: Tank Standing Buffalo, Tufan Sezer, Tiki Farm. Available to ship now. Ships to Addresses in US & Canada Only. NOTE: These mugs are handmade, making each one unique, so slight variations from images shown may occur.

Stay Puft Marshmallow Man Tiki Mug – $50

This version features a blue-wiped glaze with red spot decorations. Holds approx. 36 oz., Approx. 8″ in height, Approx. 2 lbs. Material: Ceramic. Artists: Joe Allard, Tom “Thor” Thordarson, Tufan Sezer, Tiki Farm. Available to ship now. Ships to Addresses in US & Canada Only. NOTE: These mugs are handmade, making each one unique, so slight variations from images shown may occur.

Head to Mondo’s official website to see their various tiki mugs.

Mondoids

Marvel – Green Goblin – $20

Approx. 3″ in height,

Material: Vinyl, PVC.

Artists: Scarecrow Oven, Ramirez Studios, Hector Arce, Mike Pflaumer.

Expected to Ship in November 2019. Ships to US & Canada Only.

Gremlins – Melting Stripe – $20

Approx. 2.5″ in height

Material: Vinyl, PVC.

Artists: Scarecrow Oven, Bigshot Toyworks, Mike Pflaumer.

Expected to Ship in November 2019. Ships to US, Japan, Puerto Rico, Guam, US Virgin Islands, US Military Bases.

Jurassic Park – T-Rex – $25

Approx. 3.5″ in height

Material: Vinyl, PVC.

Artists: Scarecrow Oven, Bigshot Toyworks, Hector Arce.

Expected to Ship in November 2019. Ships to US & Canada Only.

Fallout – Vault Boy – $20

Approx. 2.5″ in height

Material: Vinyl, PVC.

Artists: Scarecrow Oven, Hector Arce.

Expected to Ship in November 2019. Ships Worldwide.

Friday the 13th – Jason Voorhees – $20

Approx. 2.75″ in height

Material: Vinyl, PVC.

Artists: Scarecrow Oven, Ramirez Studios, Mike Pflaumer.

Expected to Ship in November 2019. Ships to US, Japan, Puerto Rico, Guam, US Virgin Islands, US Military Bases.

Jurassic Park – Raptor – $20

Approx. 2.25″ in height

Material: Vinyl, PVC.

Artists: Scarecrow Oven, Bigshot Toy Works, Hector Arce.

Expected to Ship in November 2019. Ships to US & Canada Only.

Marvel – Venom – $20

Approx. 2.5″ in height

Material: Vinyl, PVC.

Artists: Scarecrow Oven, Ramirez Studios, Mara Ancheta, Darren Henke.

Expected to Ship in November 2019. Ships to US & Canada Only.

Head to Mondo’s website to see their full line of Mondoids.

Games

Unmatched, from Restoration Games and Mondo Games, is a highly asymmetrical miniatures fighting game for two or four players. Each hero is represented by a unique deck of cards designed to evoke their style and legend. Tactical movement and no-luck combat resolution create a unique play experience that rewards expertise, but just when you’ve mastered one set, new heroes arrive to provide all-new match-ups. The first three sets were designed by Rob Daviau, JR Honeycutt, Justin D. Jacobson and feature stunning illustration by the talented Oliver Barrett. The characters and boards from each set may be mixed and matched.

Unmatched: Battle of Legends, Volume One – $40

2-4 Players. In stores now (check your local game store for details), shipping from mondotees.com and in Alamo Drafthouse Theaters in November.

Unmatched: Robin Hood vs. Bigfoot – $25

2 Player standalone game. In stores now (check your local game store for details), shipping from mondotees.com and in Alamo Drafthouse Theaters in November.

Unmatched: Bruce Lee – $15

Solo-hero expansion: Requires at least one other Unmatched set to play. In stores now (check your local game store for details), shipping from mondotees.com and in Alamo Drafthouse Theaters in November.

Head to Mondo’s official website to see their full slate of games.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.