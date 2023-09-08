Timothée Chalamet's Wonka Lands on Cover of Total Film

Many films are being pushed back due to the WGA and SAG strikes, including Dune: Part Two, but fans will still get the chance to see Timothée Chalamet on the big screen in another new project: Wonka. The first trailer for Wonka was released in July, and it saw Chalamet portraying a young version of Willy Wonka, the character that was first introduced in Roald Dahl's 1964 novel Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. Today, Total Film revealed a look at their upcoming Wonka cover, which sees Chalamet channeling the "Candy Man."

"Here's your first look at Total Film's world-exclusive #WonkaMovie issue, featuring Timothée Chalamet's chocolatier on the cover. Inside, the filmmakers behind the musical origin story tell us all about how they mapped a way to pure imagination... The delicious subscriber-exclusive cover is in the mail to subs now; the newsstand cover hits shelves on Thursday 14 September," Total Film shared on Instagram. You can check out the post below...

Is Wonka a Kids' Movie?

Earlier this year, Chalamet revealed Wonka would be something special for younger audiences.

"To work on something that will have an uncynical young audience, that was just a big joy. That's why I was drawn to it," Chalamet explained. "In a time and climate of intense political rhetoric, when there's so much bad news all the time, this is hopefully going to be a piece of chocolate."

However, King has said Wonka is darker than his previous family-friendly films.

"Certainly, I tried to have darker characters than [what] you would find in a Paddington movie, for example," King told Rolling Stone. "It's a crueler world and it's a meaner world that Willy Wonka finds himself in because that's the sort of city that Charlie grows up in. Unlike the Paddington world, not everyone is nice in a Roald Dahl world. I definitely got to play with those grotesque ideas, but I hope not to damage a generation of children."

What Is Wonka About?

Wonka follows a young Willy Wonka and his adventures prior to opening the world's most famous chocolate factory.

In addition to Chalamet in the titular role, Wonka will also feature Olivia Colman (The Favourite, The Crown), Rowan Atkinson (Mr. Bean, Love, Actually), Sally Hawkins (The Shape of Water), and Keegan Michael Key (The Prom, Schmigadoon!). The story is set to occur before the events of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, and Paul King (Paddington) is set to direct. King is also reuniting with several of his Paddington stars for the new film including Tom Davis, Simon Farnaby, Kobna Holdbrook-Smith, and Matt Lucas. Other confirmed cast members include Mathew Baynton (Ghosts), Jim Carter (Downton Abbey), Rich Fulcher (Marriage Story), Paterson Joseph (Noughts + Crosses), Calah Lane (The Day Shall Come), Colin O'Brien (The Mothership), Natasha Rothwell (White Lotus), Rakhee Thakrar (Sex Education), and Ellie White (The Other One). David Heyman (Harry Potter, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) is producing with Luke Kelly (The Witches) and Alexandra Derbyshire (Jurassic World: Dominion).

Wonka is set to be released exclusively in theaters on December 15th.