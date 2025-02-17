One of the Wildest Horror Movies of the 2020s Is Streaming Free

Julia Ducournau’s groundbreaking body horror film Titane has made its way to Tubi, allowing viewers to experience this provocative Palme d’Or winner completely free of charge. The 2021 French horror film, which shocked audiences worldwide with its bold narrative about a woman who develops an erotic fascination with automobiles, earned widespread critical acclaim for its fearless approach to genre filmmaking. Starring Agathe Rousselle in her feature film debut alongside Vincent Lindon, Titane marked a historic moment at the Cannes Film Festival, where Ducournau became only the second female director to win the prestigious Palme d’Or and the first to win it solo, following Jane Campion’s shared victory for The Piano in 1993.

Titane follows Alexia (Rousselle), whose childhood car accident results in a titanium plate being fitted into her skull. As an adult, she works as a car show model while harboring violent tendencies and an unusual sexual attraction to vehicles. When circumstances force her to assume a new identity, she enters into an increasingly strange relationship with a grieving fire captain (Lindon). Through this unlikely bond, the film explores themes of identity, family, and transformation in ways that defy conventional categorization. The narrative builds through a series of increasingly outlandish events that blend body horror, psychological drama, and dark comedy like few films have dared to attempt. Fair warning, though: Titane is not for viewers with sensitive stomachs, as things get incredibly visceral at times.

Titane received critical acclaim across the festival circuit, maintaining a 90% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The film earned multiple prestigious nominations, including recognition at the César Awards and the British Academy Film Awards, while also being selected as France’s submission for the Academy Awards’ Best International Feature Film category. Its bold approach to genre-blending and fearless execution established it as one of the most talked-about horror films of the past few years.

How Titane Changed Modern Horror

Image courtesy of NEON

The arrival of Titane on a free streaming platform represents an opportunity for wider audiences to experience one of the most boundary-pushing horror films of recent years. Ducournau’s film stands apart from contemporary horror cinema through its unflinching exploration of gender and the relationship between humanity and technology. The movie’s success also helped pave the way for more experimental horror films, demonstrating the commercial viability of challenging, auteur-driven genre pieces. Curiously, this year, we have another body-horror movie from a French director making some buzz, with Coralie Fargeat’s The Substance getting five Oscar nominations.

Beyond its immediate impact on horror cinema, Titane has sparked important discussions about representation in filmmaking. Ducournau’s historic Palme d’Or win highlighted the ongoing evolution of the industry’s recognition of female directors, particularly in genres traditionally dominated by male filmmakers. The film’s approach to body horror also resonated with audiences seeking more complex explorations of identity and physicality in cinema, setting a new standard for what’s possible within the genre.

Titane is now streaming for free on Tubi. Have you watched Titane already? How did you like (or not) this movie? Let us know in the comments!