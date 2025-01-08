Today Is Huge for Prometheus and Alien Fans

On the outside, January 7th, 2025 might seem like just another ordinary winter day without any real significance. But to die-hard Alien fans, today is very important for one of the most unique characters in the entire franchise. On this special day, David, the flute-playing and always-scheming android, was first manufactured by the Weyland Corporation. Featured in Prometheus and Alien: Covenant, David became the scene-stealing synthetic human who was the catalyst for much of the mayhem and destruction. Portrayed by actor Michael Fassbender, David is filled with the qualities of an innocent and inquisitive child while simultaneously equipped with state-of-the-art abilities and intelligence.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As first noted by Dates in Movies’ post on X, January 7th, 2025 is the “birthday” of Weyland’s most advanced prototype android to date. According to the official Prometheus movie website, the reasoning behind David’s name further cements the significance of the colorful android. “He is affectionately called David, a name Sir Peter Weyland had initially reserved for his own human son,” reads the website’s bio for David. Like Weyland, David was also a creature who sought out answers to questions that perhaps the universe was not ready for. But unlike Weyland, David was gifted with the ability to not fear death, even when coming toe-to-toe with a formidable Engineer.

Passing the Torch

When it comes to the family of androids that have appeared in the Alien franchise, nearly all of them have had their quirks that made their characters impossible to look away from. Just like David, each android had its own unique personality that offered a treasure trove of juicy secrets that only built up the android lore. When Alien first hit theaters in 1979, Ash (Ian Holm) caught audiences off-guard when it was revealed that he wasn’t a cold-hearted and joyless human but a calculating and unforgiving android. His directive to protect the Xenomorph could be seen as a blueprint for David’s own twisted mission. In his mind, Ash wasn’t the bad guy but simply a machine following orders.

With Ash already in place as somewhat iconic sci-fi villain, Aliens pulled off the classic switcheroo and developed Bishop (Lance Henriksen) into a trustworthy companion who only sought to protect his teammates and ensure their safe return home. Like David in Prometheus, Bishop also had a boyish charm to him, never reacting to the harsh treatment he originally received from Ripley. The only difference is that Bishop never strayed from his core directives to never harm a human, directly or indirectly. So when Alien Resurrection was released in 1997, fans pretty much knew what to expect. But while Annalee Call (Winona Ryder) shared some of the similarities of the androids that came before her, she was still distinct enough to separate herself from her predecessors.

Playing the Part Perfectly

While David may be the fourth android seen in the Alien franchise, he is the first android in chronological order inside the cinematic universe. David may have borrowed characteristics from each of the previous three androids, but over the course of Prometheus and Alien: Covenant, he clearly demonstrated that he is in a league of his own. Portraying a soulless android who yearns for the impossible might seem like a tall task for any actor to play, but Fassbender sure made it look easy. He played the role of David with a level of nuance and confidence that earned him rave reviews from critics for his performance.

Knocking his portrayal of David out of the park wasn’t exactly a surprise to anybody paying attention. His performances in films such as Hunger and Shame certainly launched Fassbender to another level in his acting career. After scoring a Best Actor nomination at the 2012 British Academy Film Awards, it was obvious that people were beginning to take notice of his craft. Among those of course was director Ridley Scott, who brought him in for both Prometheus and Alien: Covenant to place this iconic franchise antagonist, but that depends on who you ask. Perhaps the most defining aspect of Fassbender’s David is his cold yet sympathetic demeanor that prevented him from becoming an outright despicable villain.