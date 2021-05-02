Tom Brady's Kentucky Derby Outfit Goes Viral For Looking Like Roger Rabbit Villain Judge Doom
Tom Brady showed up at the Kentucky Derby on Saturday and the Internet couldn’t stop comparing him to a cartoon villain. In fact, Twitter decided that he looked like Judge Doom from Who Framed Roger Rabbit. The fan response had the Super Bowl-winning QB trending on the platform for hours today. For those unaware, Christopher Lloyd brings the nefarious character to life in the 1988 motion picture. If you’re a celebrity on the platform and post a formal picture, you can pretty much expect this kind of treatment. (Heck, Aaron Rogers from the Green Bay Packers took a couple of jokes himself with his bowler hat and purple shirt.) For Brady, this is just the latest time he’s attended the event in Louisville. It’s become a pretty normal sight to see him down there with former teammate Julian Edelman and current tight end partier Rob Gronkowski.
the villain in who framed roger rabbit https://t.co/VPEaKteHOh pic.twitter.com/erfSumuu2R— Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) May 1, 2021
You can stream Who Framed Roger Rabbit on Disney+ right now.
Who do you think Brady looks like? Let us know down in the comments! Check out the responses down below:
Someone make this movie
prevnext
Aaron Rodgers looks like he’s at the Kentucky Derby to arrest Tom Brady. pic.twitter.com/Rn7X64hQxX— ben natan (@TheBenNatan) May 1, 2021
Can't exactly disagree
prevnext
Tom Brady is dressed like he’s going to kill Roger Rabbit and the rest of Toontown. pic.twitter.com/du0kQQm94i— Frank Pallotta (@frankpallotta) May 1, 2021
Hurricane isn't wrong
prevnext
Like he’s about to rob a bank in Gotham https://t.co/To23qXypU5— Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) May 1, 2021
But seriously
prevnext
DOES ANYONE KNOW IF ROGER RABBIT IS SAFE pic.twitter.com/2s7TFwGA0A— Jon Ramsey (@notjonbenet) May 1, 2021
Comedy
prevnext
I’m always up for a Roger Rabbit reference... https://t.co/ZQP80BJGVU— ~Jennifer Nicole~ (@StarflashJ) May 2, 2021
You're not the only one
prevnext
It's giving me Roger Rabbit villain Judge doom and I can't unsee it! https://t.co/zgrAVjkHyY pic.twitter.com/UAhYONison— catch me inside (@Uh_huh_honey) May 2, 2021
Everyone sees it
prevnext
Judge Doom https://t.co/RCkLLoujzR pic.twitter.com/OqKsPqx24r— ★ 𝓐𝓷𝓰𝓲𝓮 ★ (@angtweetz_) May 1, 2021
Real questions
prev
I just wanna know why he framed Roger Rabbit https://t.co/UPK75MsGro— Nicholas J. Pfizer, Director of SHIELD (@ChiromanGlass) May 1, 2021