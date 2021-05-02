Tom Brady's Kentucky Derby Outfit Goes Viral For Looking Like Roger Rabbit Villain Judge Doom

Tom Brady showed up at the Kentucky Derby on Saturday and the Internet couldn’t stop comparing him to a cartoon villain. In fact, Twitter decided that he looked like Judge Doom from Who Framed Roger Rabbit. The fan response had the Super Bowl-winning QB trending on the platform for hours today. For those unaware, Christopher Lloyd brings the nefarious character to life in the 1988 motion picture. If you’re a celebrity on the platform and post a formal picture, you can pretty much expect this kind of treatment. (Heck, Aaron Rogers from the Green Bay Packers took a couple of jokes himself with his bowler hat and purple shirt.) For Brady, this is just the latest time he’s attended the event in Louisville. It’s become a pretty normal sight to see him down there with former teammate Julian Edelman and current tight end partier Rob Gronkowski.

the villain in who framed roger rabbit https://t.co/VPEaKteHOh pic.twitter.com/erfSumuu2R — Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) May 1, 2021

