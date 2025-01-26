This Surprising Tom Cruise Action Film is a Top 10 Netflix Hit 15 Years Later

Following Cameron Diaz‘s buzzworthy return to screens in Back in Action, audiences are rediscovering her previous collaboration with Tom Cruise, propelling the 2010 action-comedy Knight and Day into Netflix’s most-watched list with over 5 million views this week, landing at number 8 on Netflix movies global chart currently The unexpected resurgence of this high-stakes espionage romp comes as streaming viewers seemingly can’t get enough of Diaz, whose latest film has already garnered more than 40 million views in its first few days of release.

Knight and Day follows June Havens (Diaz), an ordinary woman thrust into an international CIA conspiracy when she encounters mysterious agent Roy Miller (Cruise). The duo’s undeniable chemistry drives the story, as Roy balances eliminating threats while protecting the unwitting June, who becomes a target herself.

The globe-trotting adventure, directed by James Mangold, showcases exotic locations across Massachusetts, Spain, Austria, and Jamaica. The film centers on a revolutionary energy source called the Zephyr, which attracts the attention of corrupt agents and international criminals, forcing the unlikely pair to stay one step ahead of their pursuers.

Despite its star power, which included supporting performances from Peter Sarsgaard, Paul Dano, Viola Davis, and a then-unknown Gal Gadot, the film received mixed reviews upon its initial release. Critics awarded it a modest 51% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with audience scores settling slightly lower at 49%. Time Out’s Pete Uhlich notably gave the film a single star, describing it as “smug and callous.”

However, the film proved commercially successful, with reported worldwide box office earnings of $262 million. Its influence extended beyond Hollywood, inspiring a Bollywood remake titled “Bang Bang!” starring Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif.

The movie marked a reunion for Cruise and Diaz, who had previously starred together in the psychological thriller Vanilla Sky nine years earlier. Now, streaming audiences can find Knight and Day on both Netflix and Max, where its blend of action, romance, and comedy is finding new appreciation among viewers discovering it for the first time or revisiting the adventure fifteen years later.

The film’s director, Mangold, went on to establish himself as a major force in action filmmaking. He later helmed acclaimed projects, including The Wolverine, Logan, and most recently, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny and the Oscar-nominated A Complete Unknown.

With millions of viewers rediscovering Knight and Day on Netflix, it seems audiences can’t get enough of Cruise and Diaz’s chemistry, even 15 years later. While critics may have been lukewarm about the action-romance mashup back in 2010, streaming numbers suggest the film has found its sweet spot with modern viewers who appreciate its mix of international espionage, star power, and pure entertainment value.