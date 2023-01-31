Tom Hanks, Robin Wright to Be De-Aged With AI for Upcoming Comic Book Movie

Tom Hanks and Robin Wright are set to be de-aged in Robert Zemeckis' new movie. An AI company called Metaphysic has signed a deal with CAA to be the one to help de-age various actors. A press release shows both sides very excited about the deal in various capacities. Miramax's Here will see Hanks and Wright as their younger selves. Richard McGuire's graphic novel serves as the source material and the movie qwill carry over some of the coneits. CAA apparently wanted Metaphysic to develop generative AI tools and services for talent. Joanna Popper, the chief meta verse officer at CAA, seemed to be glowing when talking about the opportunities such a technology would allow.

There have been some ethical concerns about how actor's likenesses will be used after their lives and the kind of compensation their estates would receive for these "performances." To say nothing of the ethical concerns of just de-aging talent whenever the fancy strikes a studio or director. A big conversation needs to be had about the positives and negatives of such an approach. Just pushing forward is not an assured slam-dunk.

"I've always been attracted to technology that helps me to tell a story. With HERE, the film simply wouldn't work without our actors seamlessly transforming into younger versions of themselves. Metaphysic's AI tools do exactly that, in ways that were previously impossible! Having tested every flavor of face replacement and de-aging technology available today, Metaphysic are clearly the global leaders in feature-quality AI content and the perfect choice for this incredibly challenging, emotional film," Robert Zemeckis wrote in the release.

"Metaphysic are industry leaders in using generative AI and machine learning to create photorealistic Hollywood-quality content, combined with their ethics-first approach and thought leadership they unlock an incredible opportunity for the entertainment industry and beyond," added Joanna Popper, Chief Metaverse Officer, CAA. "Artificial intelligence will have a transformative impact on content creation and intellectual property. CAA has always been at the forefront of new technological frontiers and we are excited to work with Metaphysic in bringing the most exciting opportunities to our clients and the industry."



"Metaphysic is rapidly expanding the creative horizons of Hollywood and beyond. Our tools are cost-effective, movie-quality and scalable – we are being forced to reimagine how visual media is produced," Thomas Graham, CEO and Co-founder of Metaphysic also mentioned. "With the support of CAA and by working on projects like "Here," Metaphysic is demonstrating the transformative power of hyperreal AI to shape the future of entertainment and to eventually help people create AI-generated, photorealistic immersive content while they own and control their data."

