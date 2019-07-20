Tomb Raider Actor Simon Yam Stabbed In China

Hong Kong actor Simon Yam, best known for his Hollywood debut as the villainous Chen Lo in Lara Croft: Tomb Raider — The Cradle of Life, was reportedly stabbed while speaking at a promotional event in Zhongshan, China on Saturday

Yam’s manager Lest Mo Gee-man released a status update on his client following the incident, telling the South China Morning Post that Yam’s injuries were not life-threatening.

“He was stabbed in his stomach and slashed on his arm, but was conscious the entire time,” he said.

“A preliminary investigation showed his injuries were not critical but the doctors are still deciding whether to operate on him,” he added.

According to the BBC, Yam was onstage in the city’s southern province of Guandgong for the opening of a new shop when a man rushed at him, pulled a weapon out of his pocket and began attacking the 64-year-old actor and producer. The man was quickly apprehended at the scene.

Since debuting in 1979 Yam has 234 acting credits according to IMDB. In 2010 he won the award for best actor at the Hong King Film awards for his performance in the film Echoes of the Rainbow.

Yam’s character in Cradle of Life, a crime lord, winds up opposing Croft (Angelina Jolie) after he steals a mysterious glowing orb from a Greek temple made by Alexander the Great. Croft teams up with Terry Sheridan (Gerard Butler) and the pair wind up defeating Lo in his lair while attempting to smuggle Terracotta Soldiers.