Miles Teller Shares Frustrating Top Gun 3 Update (Will It Ever Happen?)

Top Gun: Maverick star Miles Teller offers an update on a possible Top Gun 3. While promoting his new film, The Gorge, the actor made an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, where he was asked if he’ll be gearing up to take flight in a fighter jet anytime soon. “Look, you might be shocked, but I do not green light that thing,” Teller said, humorously revealing he doesn’t know what Paramount’s plans are. While he remains in the dark about where things stand on Top Gun 3, Teller knows there’s interest in another installment. “There’s a lot of enthusiasm on the fans’ side. There’s a lot of enthusiasm on the creative side,” he said.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If Top Gun 3 does forge ahead, Teller already has his workout schedule planned out. “I just told Tom [Cruise] … give me enough time, [and a] heads up for me to get in shape,” the actor said. “It’s one month per ab. I need six months heads up.”

The sequel to 1986’s Top Gun, Top Gun: Maverick was one of the most successful films of 2022. After enduring numerous delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the legacy sequel finally released to rapturous acclaim, with critics and audiences hailing the movie’s thrilling action set pieces. In addition to being a massive box office hit ($1.4 billion worldwide), Top Gun: Maverick was even a key player on the awards circuit, securing six Oscar nominations — including Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay.

In January 2024, it was reported that Top Gun 3 was in development, with Cruise, Teller, and Glen Powell all returning. However, since then, it’s all been relatively quiet on that front. Last June, franchise producer Jerry Bruckheimer shared his own disappointing update on Top Gun 3, remarking that there wasn’t a finished script yet. According to him, it “will be a while” before the film is ready to begin production.

Considering the reception to Top Gun: Maverick, making Top Gun 3 seems like a no-brainer. However, even with Powell teasing there’s a production start date in place, it sounds like it isn’t guaranteed that it will happen yet. Based on comments from the cast and crew, it’s likely that everyone involved would be game for Top Gun 3 if everything fell into place, but the project isn’t being fast-tracked yet. A lot of that might have something to do with Cruise’s schedule; the actor has Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning coming out this summer and is currently in production on Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s next movie. The ever-busy Cruise keeps adding projects to his dance card, so Top Gun 3 might not move forward in a meaningful capacity until the actor/producer is free.

As great as it would be to see Cruise, Teller, and Powell back in the skies soon, the patient approach is arguably best for Top Gun 3. Keeping Maverick‘s widespread acclaim in mind, it would be very disappointing if a third entry did not live up to expectations. Taking extra time to ensure the script is in top shape should only benefit Top Gun 3, as that’s a film that should only be made if all parties involved are on the same page with another exciting story to tell. Those frustrated by Teller’s comments should find solace in the fact that the creative team remains interested in continuing the series; since Cruise and Co. are passionate about the Top Gun franchise, they’ll likely find time for Top Gun 3 eventually.