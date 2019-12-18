New Top Gun: Maverick Footage Shows Tom Cruise Almost Passing Out In Fighter Jet

Top Gun: Maverick isn’t just content to create just any sequel, and that’s why Jerry Bruckheimer and Tom Cruise are going above and beyond for the long anticipated follow up. So, how do you top the classic original? Well, the answer is putting the viewer as close to the action as possible, which means recreating what it’s really like to fly a fighter jet and be in that cockpit, and that’s what Maverick is attempting to do. You can get an idea of how they are bringing that feeling to the big screen in a new featurette for the film, which shows the cast, including Cruise, getting used to the G-Force that hits you as you fly, and at one point Cruise almost passes out from it.

Earlier on in the video we see the rest of the cast experiencing the same feeling, and a few of them have a hard time trying not to pass out. Cruise might be a pro at this type of stunt, but he feels the same effects, as right at the end of the video we see him struggling to maintain his breath and stay awake at the controls.

This sort of training is why the film will be able to onvey the sense of adrenaline and stress that flying a fighter jet really contains, and you can check ou the new video above.

Top Gun: Maverick is directed by Joseph Kosinki and stars Tom Cruise, Jennifer Connelly, Monica Barbaro, Jon Hamm, Ed Harris, Val Kilmer, Miles Teller, Jean Louisa Kelly, Manny Jacinto, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, and Lyliana Wray, and you can find the official description below.

“After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. When he finds himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign: “Rooster,” the son of Maverick’s late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka ‘Goose.’ Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it.”

Top Gun: Maverick hits theaters on June 26th, 2020.

