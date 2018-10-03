‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Announces Final Cast Members

It seems like the makers of Top Gun: Maverick have a need for speed, because they have been filling out the cast very quickly in the last few weeks. Today we got an announcement about the final casting slots being filled – seven of them, in fact (via Deadline). Read below for the breakdown:

Kara Wang (Good Trouble) – Cast as one of two female pilots, opposite Monica Barbaro.

Jack Schumacher (Chicago P.D.) – Playing a pilot character.

Greg Tarzan Davis (Chicago P.D.)

Jake Picking (Blockers, Sicario: Day of the Soldado)

Raymond Lee (Scandal)

Jean Louisa Kelly (Ant-Man)

Lyliana Wray (CBS’ Strange Angel)

As stated, these seven latest additions come on the heels of Top Gun: Maverick making a massive push to fill it out the cast. In the last two months alone, the film has added the following actors:

Thomasin McKenzie Charles Parnell Jay Ellis Bashir Salahuddin Danny Ramirez Monica Barbaro Glen Powell Jon Hamm Ed Harris

Those additional 9 cast members join some big headliners, which include the returning Tom Cruise and Val Kilmer along with newcomers Jennifer Connelly, and Miles Teller. If Top Gun fans were worried about this long-awaited sequel being low-rent, straight-to-DVD type fare: don’t. It’s clear that a lot of star power and acting talent is being put behind it, in order to make it something great.

Top Gun: Maverick is being directed by Tron Legacy and Oblivion director Joseph Kosinski, from a screenplay by Peter Craig, Justin Marks, Ashley Edward Miller, and Zack Stentz. The story of Top Gun: Maverick will see Cruise back as Navy pilot Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, while Val Kilmer will reprise his role as Tom “Iceman” Kazansky. Original producer Jerry Bruckheimer is also returning, while Top Gun composer Harold Faltermeyer is returning to do the score.

The plot of the film is rumored to involve Maverick mentoring a new generation of pilots, which includes Goose’s son – the role that Miles Teller is playing. Teller has gotten extremely jacked for the role (see HERE), and the production’s first stop will be San Diego, CA.

Top Gun: Maverick is currently scheduled to be released in July 2019.