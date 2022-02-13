Top Gun: Maverick Trailer Released During Super Bowl 2022

Happy Super Bowl Sunday, sports fans! The Los Angeles Rams are going up against the Cincinnati Bengals today, but that’s not all folks have to look forward to from football’s biggest night. Not only are there lots of fun ads to see, but also some exciting trailers for upcoming films and television shows. One such ad is a Porsche commercial that doubles as Top Gun: Maverick trailer, which has been in the works for quite some time. The movie was originally supposed to be released in 2019 but was delayed until 2020, and then the pandemic set it back a couple more times. The movie is now scheduled to be released this summer, and the movie’s cast members are eager for fans of the original to finally see the follow-up. Take a look at the new Top Gun TV spot below, and let us know what you think in the comments!

The Good Place alum, Manny Jacinto, is playing Fritz in Top Gun: Maverick and he recently opened up about Tom Cruise’s return as Maverick while speaking with Variety.

“I was so fun. I mean, man, we shot that three years ago,” Jacinto explained. “Before that, 30 years was the first one. 33 years people have been waiting … I can’t wait. I mean, Tom does not disappoint. It was incredibly fun to shoot it. If I can remember it,” he shared with a laugh. “It was the best experience and I’m so, so excited for people to check it out.” The actor added, “He just gives off this vibe, this energy of work ethic. It inspires you. You get on set and you make sure you give 110%. You can’t help but do that.”

You can read the description for Top Gun: Maverick here: “After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. When he finds himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign: ‘Rooster,’ the son of Maverick’s late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka ‘Goose.’ Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it.”

Top Gun: Maverick is currently scheduled to be released on May 27th.