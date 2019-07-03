Disney Pulls #MeToo Scene From Toy Story 2’s Latest Release

With the debut of Toy Story 4 in theaters last month, Disney and Pixar recently re-released the entire series of Toy Story films on 4K, Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital HD. This is commonplace for franchises that have been away from the spotlight for a while, especially considering 4K wasn’t a prominent home format when Toy Story 3 was released in 2010. Fans have been excited to see the even better-looking versions of the Toy Story films, though it appears the House of Mouse has actually pulled a sequence from one of the movies with this new release.

Remember how the older Pixar movies used to show “bloopers” and outtakes during the credits, making the animated characters seem as if they were real actors working on a movie set? It was a great gag that ran through several films, and adults who knew anything about Hollywood always got a great laugh out of them. However, one of these scenes at the end of Toy Story 2 actually took aim at the vile, manipulative behavior demonstrated by many men in the industry that the #MeToo movement has been actively fighting against.

After the new editions of the Toy Story films arrived last month, ReReleaseNews.com pointed out that the scene in question was missing from Toy Story 2.

The scene takes place during the credits outtakes, and features Woody, Jessie, and Bullseye approaching Stinky Pete. However, when they take a peek into his box, they see him creepily chatting with two Barbies. He asks them if they are “absolutely identical” and says that he’s sure he can get them a part in Toy Story 3. After grabbing one of the dolls by the hand, Pete realizes he’s being watched on camera and gets instantly embarrassed, asking the girls to leave and telling them they can come back any time for some acting tips.

This is a direct mirroring of the behavior exhibited by executives and older actors in Hollywood that have used their power and leverage as a way to assault, manipulate, and harass women. It’s especially concerning given that the film was directed by John Lassetter, the former head of Pixar who was forced to leave the company after allegations against his workplace conduct were brought to light.

You can check out the now-deleted scene of Stinky Pete from Toy Story 2 in the video above.