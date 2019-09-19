Toy Story 4 Deleted Scene Reveals Buzz Lightyear’s New Friends

Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story 4, likely the final film of the iconic Toy Story franchise, introduced quite a few new characters to Buzz and Woody. Duke Caboom, Forky, Giggle McDimples, Ducky, Bunny, and Gabby Gabby were all new to the series in this last installment, but they weren’t originally going to be the only ones. In addition to the expansive roster of characters in Toy Story 4, the creative team had also planned on bringing in a couple of Buzz Lightyear knock-offs to add to the space ranger’s story.

This week, IGN released a deleted scene from the Toy Story 4 Blu-ray, which arrives in stores next month. The scene, which is still in storyboard mode, shows Buzz spending time with his own knock-offs while at the carnival. It seems as though this version of the film would’ve replaced Ducky and Bunny with the knock-offs, who sort of act like Buzz is their father.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The scene (above) begins with an introduction from director Josh Cooley, who explains where the idea of the knock-offs came from in the first place.

“When you go to a carnival there are knock-off toys all over the place, and those are usually the carnival prizes,” Cooley says. “Knowing that we were going to be near a carnival, I thought it’d be so much fun to have knock-off toys. So we created this scene where Buzz actually meets his own knock-offs. The fun thing with then was you could do anything. They don’t have to pay attention to any of the rules of the world. I love this scene so much. I wish this was in the film, I really do.”

It certainly would have been fun to see what Buzz Lightyear did with toys that wanted to imitate him, but that likely would have distracted from the actual plot of the film. Toy Story 4 was designed to be a movie about Woody and Bo Peep, which is why Buzz didn’t have much of a role at any point.

What did you think of this Toy Story 4 deleted scene? Do you wish this scene would’ve made the final cut? Let us know in the comments!