Toy Story 4 Clip Introduces Keanu Reeves’ Duke Caboom

Canada’s greatest stuntman is coming to the world of Toy Story later this month, as Woody, Buzz, and the rest of the gang cross paths with Duke Caboom. This new character, an action figure of a motorcycle rider, is voiced by none other than Keanu Reeves, and is set to make his debut in Toy Story 4. While the film doesn’t arrive in theaters for another couple of weeks, a brand new clip featuring the character’s introduction has made its way online so fans can get acquainted with Duke a little early.

The clip arrived on Friday afternoon, thanks to IGN’s Twitter account. It shows the scene in the film when Woody, after reuniting with Bo Peep, is first introduced to Duke Caboom. You can check it out in the video above!

Doing those poses you see in the clip is a big part of Caboom’s life, and Reeves had no problem trying them out in real life while meeting with director Josh Cooley at Pixar Animation Studios.

During a press conference back in April, Cooley talked about Reeves’ casting and why he was perfect for the role of Duke Caboom, leading to a story of the Canadian actor jumping on a table, in character, with no warning.

“Yeah, you know, we created Duke Caboom and then we always create the character first and then we see what’s the right actor to portray this, that can do this,” Cooley began. “And we went after Canadian actors, and he was the first one on our list and I’m so thrilled that he said yes. He came here first just to meet with us just before even signing and we were down in the atrium and he’s like you know ‘What do you think he sounds like?’

“But he completely won me over and to the point where he was, we were talking about the character just getting deeper, he’s like, ‘What do you think drives him?’ And so he, at one point just got up on the table like, imagine just sitting down there eating lunch in front of everybody and he gets up and goes, ‘Hoh! Huh! Hah! Heh!’ And he’s like doing poses and stuff. And I was like this is, dude, this is it. This is incredible. And every time we recorded with him he’s had the biggest smile on his face. And it was just so much fun and he’s just, I can’t speak enough about all he is.”

Toy Story 4 hits theaters on June 21st.