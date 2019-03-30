‘Toy Story 4’ Funko Pops Arrive Out of Nowhere

Disney / Pixar’s Toy Story 4 won’t hit theaters until June 21st, but we’ve discovered that the first round of Funko Pop figures are already up for pre-order. At the time of writing, Funko hasn’t even announced these, which is unusual. The figures just turned up out of nowhere and there’s no telling how long they will last.

That having been said, you can pre-order the entire Toy Story 4 Funko Pop lineup right here with shipping slated for April. The collection includes Woody, Buzz, Alien, Jessie, Ducky, and Bunny – but the very first figure you should grab is Forky, which is Bonnie’s disposable spork toy (voiced by Tony Hale) that’s central to the plot of the film. Again, these Toy Story 4 Funko Pop figures arrived unexpectedly, so reserve them while you have the chance.

The new Toy Story film sees the beloved characters in the possession of someone new: a young girl named Bonnie, who was introduced in Toy Story 3. Franchise stars Tim Allen and Tom Hanks are returning to voice their iconic characters, and they’ll be joined by the likes of Keegan-Michael Key, Jordan Peele, Tony Hale, and Keanu Reeves.

The official synopsis for Toy Story 4 is available below:

“Woody has always been confident about his place in the world and that his priority is taking care of his kid, whether that’s Andy or Bonnie. But when Bonnie adds a reluctant new toy called “Forky” to her room, a road trip adventure alongside old and new friends will show Woody how big the world can be for a toy. Directed by Josh Cooley (Riley’s First Date?) and produced by Jonas Rivera (Inside Out, Up) and Mark Nielsen (associate producer Inside Out), Disney / Pixar’s Toy Story 4 ventures to U.S. theaters on June 21, 2019.”

