Tim Allen Spoils Keanu Reeves in ‘Toy Story 4’

Toy Story 4 is finally arriving in theaters next summer and, much to the surprise of everyone outside the halls of Pixar Animation Studios, John Wick star Keanu Reeves has a mysterious role in the film.

Tim Allen, who plays Buzz Lightyear, spoiled the surprise on Wednesday night while appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. When asked about the movie, Allen couldn’t help but reveal the news about his new co-star.

“New guys are in it,” Allen began. “Keanu Reeves has got a great part in it. Inside story, even the fun, gentle guy that he is, even he said, ‘This sounds too much like Buzz Lightyear.’ And his character does have an edge to that.”

While Buzz and Woody are incredibly different characters, it sounds like Reeves’ new addition will me much more like the space ranger than any of the other toys that once lived in Andy’s room.

This wasn’t the first time that Allen came forward to talk about Toy Story 4. During a September episode of The Talk, the actor opened up about just how emotional the new movie is.

“Yes. I can’t believe it,” Allen said. “I gotta resist getting emotional because I don’t wanna give it away but this is an incredibly great story. If you’re at all a big superhero fan, Infinity War – I’m a big superhero fan – that didn’t seem like it was going to work [but[ it was a lot of vignettes that all made sense. This Toy Story 4 [did that]. We’ve only been through it once, there will be several more incantations, but it is so emotional, it’s so funny, it’s so big the idea that they’ve come up with. I’m startled. 3 I thought was amazing. This one, I couldn’t even get through the last scene, OK?”

Unfortunately, Allen couldn’t reveal any more information than that, keeping the story of Toy Story 4 under lock and key.

“I’d love to be a Washington leaker, but I just can’t do it,” he said. “I can’t give it any more away. They’ve got great characters, but a couple of the scenes towards the end were really hard to get through.”

Toy Story 4 is set to hit theaters on June 21, 2019.