‘Toy Story 4’ Official Poster Released Online

Disney and Pixar are looking to break our collective hearts just one more time, as the studios have set the fourth, and most likely final Toy Story film to release this summer. The full-length trailer for Toy Story 4 arrived online early Tuesday morning, after a debut on Good Morning America. Not long after, Disney and Pixar unveiled the official poster for the upcoming sequel, and it features a blend of new and old faces ready for action in an old antique shop.

Of course, Woody and Buzz are front and center in this poster, as they’ve been the two anchors for the entire animated franchise, no matter how many new characters enter the fray. Beside them is Bo Peep, Woody’s long lost love who is reuniting with the other toys in this movie after being absent in Toy Story 3. Aside from that trio, the poster is made up of several brand new characters, appearing in Toy Story for the very first time.

To the left of the original Toy Story trio is a new, villainous character named Gabby Gabby, who is voiced by Christina Hendricks. She’s joined by a couple of her creepy doll soldiers, all named Benson. Soaring high above them is a thrill-riding action figure named Duke Caboom, voiced by Keanu Reeves.

Over on the other side of the poster are a few new characters who were revealed in the first teasers for Toy Story 4. The spork-centric craft project is Forky, a do-it-yourself toy made by Bonnie. Tony Hale is providing the voice for that character. Joining him is the carnival prize duo Ducky and Bunny, voiced by Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele, who are famous for their sketch comedy series, Key & Peele.

The last new character on the poster is a little harder to spot. Sitting on the shoulder of Bo Peep is Giggle McDimples. Giggle is Bo’s best friend, acting as a Jiminy Cricket type for the character. Cloak & Dagger star Ally Maki provides the voice of Giggle.

Toy Story 4 arrives in theaters on June 21st.