New ‘Toy Story 4’ Trailer Reportedly On the Way

One of Disney and Pixar’s most beloved stories is set to continue later this summer with Toy Story 4, and audiences are eager to see how the latest installment lives up to its predecessor. Thankfully, it looks like we won’t have to wait long for another look at the film.

The official Twitter account for Good Morning America recently confirmed that a new Toy Story 4 trailer will be airing during their broadcast on Tuesday, March 19th. TrailerTrack hinted that the trailer could debut around 9/8c, and will presumably be online shortly afterwards.

Even after Toy Story 3 gave everyone a major case of the feels, Toy Story 4 is expected to expand the franchise in some endearing – and deserved – reasons.

“Nobody’s harder on us [about] making a great Toy Story movie than we are,” Pixar’s Andrew Stanton said back in 2016. “We know what it feels like to hit the bull’s-eye. And that’s part of the reason we’ve delayed it, so that we can really nail it. I know there’s a lot of concern about ‘why a fourth?’ But the truth is, we always had the intention of continuing.”

“It was the first time that we were going to be recording the end of the movie, and Toy Story [4] is going to have an impactful ending,” star Tom Hanks explained last year. “The way you record Toy Story, you’re in a room with the team that has created it. When I went in for my last day of recording, I wanted to have my back to them, because usually you’re facing him so he can look right up and you can talk about it. I didn’t want to see them and pretended they couldn’t see me.”

Toy Story 4 will also feature a crop of new characters, including Tony Hale as Forky, Keegan Michael-Key and Jordan Peele as Ducky and Bunny, and Keanu Reeves as Duke Kaboom.

Toy Story 4 will be released on June 21st.