‘Toy Story 4’: Tim Allen Shares Heartbreaking New Details

Toy Story 3 ended with toys Woody (Tom Hanks) and Buzz (Tim Allen) handed down from grown-up owner Andy to kid Bonnie — but Allen hints Toy Story 4 will reveal the toys’ new owner “didn’t take care of us so well.”

“I just finished up a little bit of Toy Story 4, and Hanks was coming right after me, we’re all good buddies, and I asked him, ‘What can I tell them about this?’ And he goes, ‘You’ve already said a little bit too much,’” Allen said with a laugh on The Talk.

“I’ll say, Tom and I both — I’ve gotta be careful — we both read the last two lines of this movie, I get choked up, and he even said, ‘I had to turn around in the booth.’ I said, ‘I did, too.’ The last couple of scenes, especially the last lines of the movie, it will be a memorable moment for everybody. Oh, it’s wonderful. It’s wonderful.”

When Bonnie creates craft-project-turned-toy Forky (Tony Hale), who believes he’s “trash” and not a plaything, veteran Woody takes it upon himself to get Forky to embrace life as a toy.

But when an unexpected detour on Bonnie’s family road trip reunites Woody with former sweetheart Bo Peep (Annie Potts), who was long ago sold off in a yard sale, Woody and Bo soon find they’re worlds apart when it comes to life as a toy.

“And Bo Peep has been missing, and you’re gonna find out — very tragically — where she’s been, and what that means for toys like her. And Woody has to decide where he’s gonna fall on that deal,” Allen said.

“And it’s really so clever, so wonderful, so warm about it… and how they do this, I just said, this story is so emotional, so funny, so brilliant. All I’m seeing is, ‘does this end…?’

“Toy Story 3 ended, originally, with the little girl just sitting there, but all of us saw that little girl smile, and Andy said with his eyes… [that] she might take care of these toys. Because we were originally, in Toy Story 3, waving on the porch, that was it. But it looked like maybe this little girl will take care of us. Well, maybe she didn’t take care of us so well.”

Allen wrapped recording just days ago, promising on Twitter the Disney-Pixar production is a “full body story” that’s “got everything.”

Hanks previously revealed the ending proved so emotional he was unable to face the crew when recording his lines.

“When I went in for my last day of recording, I wanted to have my back to them, because usually you’re facing him so he can look right up and you can talk about it. I didn’t want to see them and pretended they couldn’t see me,” Hanks said on The Chris Evans Breakfast Show.

“When I realized what they were going for, I realized, ‘Oh, this is a moment in history.’”

Toy Story 4 releases June 21.