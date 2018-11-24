‘Toy Story 4’: Tim Allen Teases Returning Characters

The real Buzz Lightyear stopped by Fallon Tonight this week and dropped a lot of hints about the upcoming fourth installment to the Toy Story franchise.

Tim Allen, who is currently starring in his revived sitcom, Last Man Standing, not only warned us that this was going to be a tear jerker, but also shared the news that Keanu Reeves would be joining the Pixar movie as a new Buzz-like character.

The actor also assured Jimmy Fallon and audiences that characters are returning, something we’re all very excited about. “They really will surprise you with the toys they come up with,” the actor teases, “characters came back.”

We already know from the first teaser trailer that audiences with be reunited with Woody (Tom Hanks), Buzz (Tim Allen), Jessie (Joan Cusack), Mrs. Potato Head (Estelle Harris), Rex (Wallace Shawn), Hamm (John Ratzenberger), an LGM, and Slink (Blake Clark). While Mr. Potato head is featured in the teaser, it’s unclear who will be providing his voice since Don Rickles passed away in 2017.

In addition to this classic crew, we’re hoping to see some of the toys we met in Bonnie’s room in Toy Story 3. We also know that we’ll be seeing Bo Peep (Annie Potts) again, who was tragically absent from the previous film.

The new teasers also show that we’ll be getting new characters such as Forky (Tony Hale) and the fair stuffed animals, Bunny and Ducky, who we met in the second teaser trailer, voiced by Jordan Peele and Keegan-Michael Key.

“It is so good,” Allen added, “these guys are genius.”

He teases that the film is “so deep and moving” with a “wonderful plot.” We’d expect nothing less from Toy Story, a franchise that began in 1995 as Pixar’s first feature film. The next in the series, Toy Story 2, was released in 1999 and is still considered one of the greatest movie sequels ever made.

It took quite a while to get the gang together again, though, as Toy Story 3 wasn’t released until 2010. Considering how bleak the last film got, the eventual happy ending of everyone ending up with Bonnie had a certain finality to it, but we’re happy to know there are more stories to be told about the lovable group of toys.

Toy Story 4 will hit theaters on June 21, 2019.