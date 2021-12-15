Toy Story Gamer Rex Funko Pop Exclusive Is up for Pre-Order

The moment in Toy Story 2 when Rex finally defeats Zurg in the Buzz Lightyear Attack on Zurg video game has been immortalized as a Funko Pop. An exclusive Funko Pop to be more precise. You can order it here BoxLunch now for $32.90, and it’s in stock and ready to ship.

This Deluxe Toy Story Funko Pop features Rex the dinosaur in a space helmet with a game controller sitting on top of a REX letter block stand. He’s getting ready to play with his tiny little arms. It’s adorable, so grab one before they’re gone. Odds are there will be a restock after the initial sell out, but you’ll always be able to find one here on eBay.

Speaking of Funko Pop exclusives based on beloved Disney / Pixar properties, fans of the the 2009 animated film Up recently got the opportunity to add this Carl and Ellie 2-pack to their collection. It features the couple on their wedding day, which kicked off a montage of a long and wonderful life together.

Of course, there were some sad moments in that montage as well, but Carl and Ellie will be together forever in this Funko Pop set. Pre-orders are live here at Pop In a Box (exclusive) for $29.99 with a release date set for January. If it sells out, you can grab it here on eBay.

