New Star Wars Across the Galaxy Funko Pop Exclusives Give You More Grogu

Tired of Grogu / The Child / Baby Yoda yet? If you are, that’s too bad because Funko will never stop with the Pops. The latest Grogu Pop figures are part of their Star Wars Across the Galaxy series of Amazon exclusives, which concludes this month. The wave includes Grogu using the Force, and a chrome finish version of The Mandalorian holding Grogu that comes with a bonus enamel pin.

Pre-orders for The Mandalorian (Chrome) Holding Grogu with Pin bundle are live here on Amazon now for $14.99. Grogu using The Force is available to pre-order here on Amazon for $12.50. Both are set to ship in January. You can check out previous Star Wars Across the Galaxy Funko Pop exclusives here on Amazon.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In addition to the Star Wars: The Mandalorian Funko Pops, Disney/Lucasfilm have also revealed the The Ronin and B5-56 2-pack as part of their Bring Home the Bounty program. It’s based on the Star Wars: Visions short “The Duel”.

The Ronin and B5-56 2-pack is a Target exclusive, and can be pre-ordered here for $24.99. While you’re at it make sure to check out the huge wave of new Star Wars The Black Series figures that were released by Hasbro this week.

