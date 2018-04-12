Toy Story Land: Disney Unveils Full Menu for Woody’s Lunch Box

In just a couple of short months, Toy Story Land in Walt Disney World’s Hollywood Studios will be open to the public, bringing the beloved Pixar movie to life. In addition to new rides and Toy Story-themed attractions, this new section of the park will feature a brand new restaurant called Woody’s Lunch Box.

Since Toy Story Land will make park goers feel as though they’re also the size of a child’s play thing, Woody’s Lunch Box will actually be a full-sized eatery. This week, Disney unveiled the full menu for the new location, and it’s got a ton of exciting and original fare that you won’t find anywhere else in the parks.

Woody’s Lunch Box serves food for all three meals and, while lunch clearly seems to be the focus, the breakfast menu seems to have the most intriguing new items. Pictured below is the S’Mores French Toast Sandwich, which is exactly what it sounds like.

The breakfast menu also features a dessert section, consisting of two different “lunch box tarts.” As you could probably guess, these are takes on homemade Pop-Tarts, and they come in two different flavors, raspberry and chocolate-hazelnut. Additionally, this early bird menu includes a Banana Split Parfait, smoked turkey breakfast sandwich and a breakfast bowl.

For the lunch and dinner menu, Woody’s Lunch Box offers several different items. The BBQ Brisket Melt and Smoked Turkey Sandwich seem fairly normal for Disney fare, but things start to get interesting after that.

The most exciting item on this menu is easily the “Totchos,” which are basically tater tots turned into a plate of loaded nachos. The menu also includes a Monte Cristo with Raspberry Jam, an item you wouldn’t expect to see at very many Disney restaurants.

Finally, for the grown-up visitors, Woody’s Lunch Box has you covered as well. The spot will offer a drink called “Grown-Up’s Lemonade” which is a mixture of black chery vodka, lemonade, and black cherry puree.

You can check out the full menu here.

Woody’s Lunch Box, along with the rest of Toy Story Land, is set to open on June 30, 2018.

Are you planning on visiting Toy Story Land? Which of these items from Woody’s Lunch Box sounds the best? Let us know in the comments below!