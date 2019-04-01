Transformers: ‘Bumblebee’ VHS Trailer Released

After the release of five Transformers films, last year’s Bumblebee took a new approach to the franchise to set itself apart from its predecessors. Rather than exploring a massive conflict between warring robots, the film focused on a much more human approach, exploring the relationship between a teenager and her discovery of a shape-changing intergalactic machine, endearing audiences with that unique bond. In honor of the film’s ’80s setting, its focus on the playful relationship that takes center stage, and April Fool’s Day, Paramount released a VHS-inspired trailer for the film’s Blu-ray release. Check out the trailer above before the film hits Blu-ray and DVD on April 2nd.

In Bumblebee, “Cybertron has fallen. When Optimus Prime sends Bumblebee to defend Earth, his journey to become a hero begins. Charlie Watson (Hailee Steinfeld), a teenager trying to find her place in the world, discovers and repairs the battle-scarred robot, who’s disguised as a Volkswagen Beetle. As the Decepticons hunt down the surviving Autobots with the help of a secret agency led by Agent Burns (John Cena), Bumblebee and Charlie team up to protect the world.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Bumblebee is directed by Travis Knight and stars Hailee Steinfeld, Jorge Lendeborg Jr, John Cena, Jason Drucker, Pamela Adlon, Stephen Schneider, Ricardo Hoyos, and John Ortiz.

While a VHS version of the film won’t be made available for sale, various entertainment reporters shared images of promotional copies of the film they were sent in the mail, confirming these VHS tapes were officially created. The film’s Blu-ray release will feature the following special features:

Sector 7 Archive

Agent Burns: Welcome to Sector 7

Sector 7 Adventures: The Battle at Half Dome (All-New Motion Comic)

Deleted and Extended Scenes

Outtakes

Bee Vision: The Transformers robots of Cybertron

Bringing Bumblebee to the Big Screen

The Story of Bumblebee

The Stars Align

Bumblebee Goes Back to G1

Back to the Beetle

California Cruisin’ Down Memory Lane

Bumblebee went on to become a massive success, with one of the film’s producers confirming that the future of the series will take a page from the prequel’s playbook.

“We had many objectives [including] to bring a new set of families into the series, and that succeeded; in the after markets that will continue to succeed in a big way,” Lorenzo di Bonaventura shared at this year’s New York Toy Fair. “Part of our obligation was to bring people back who had left the franchise or never experienced it which worked well… We are finding our way. Our intention was we wanted to please the core fans but also bring a new audience.”

Grab Bumblebee on Blu-ray and DVD on April 2nd.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about Star Wars: Episode IX , Avengers: Endgame opening early and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!