Denzel Washington’s Best Movie is Finally Back on Streaming (But There’s a Catch)

Denzel Washington is, without a doubt, one of the best actors in Hollywood. He’s a talent that has made a major impact on screen with roles in films such as Training Day, Philadelphia, The Equalizer trilogy, Fences, and countless more. He’s also done impressive work off the screen and on the stage as well, even winning a Tony award for his work in the stage version of Fences. Now, arguably his best movie — for which he won his first Academy Award — is back on Netflix, but there’s a little bit of a catch if you want to watch it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Recently arriving on the streaming platform, Glory was released in 1989 and is considered by many to be one of the best Civil War movies ever made. The film stars Washington along with Matthew Broderick, Morgan Freeman, Cary Elwes, and Andrew Braugher, and tells the story of the 54th Massachusetts Infantry Regiment, one of the earliest African American regiments in the Union Army in the Civil War. The film in particular follows the story of Captain Robert Gould Shaw (Broderick) the regiment’s commanding officer. The film was a moderate box office success but a received critical acclaim and was nominated for five Academy Awards, including Best Actor in a Supporting role for Washington’s performance as Private Trip, which Washington won.

Not All Netflix Users Will Have Access to Glory

While Glory was recently added to Netflix, not all subscribers hoping to check out the film that lands firmly on many “best of all time” lists will be able to do so, at least not at this time. Currently, users subscribed to Netflix’s ad-support plans are greeted with a message stating that “due to licensing restrictions, some movies and TV shows are not available on ad-supported plans” when they try to access Glory. That means that, at this time, only users subscribed to the Standard or Premium Netflix plans will be able to access films like Glory and some other new additions to the streamer’s catalog.

If subscribers do choose to upgrade their plan to watch the film — or just check out Glory in general — they’ll be checking out an extremely well-regarded film. Today, Glory is the rare film that sits at a nearly perfect score both from critics and audiences on Rotten Tomatoes. While the film is not entirely historically accurate, it very much captures important aspects of the era and the story of the 54th Massachusetts Regiment and has become incorporated into the curriculum for many U.S. history classes across the country in the years since its release.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!