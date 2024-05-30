Chris Hemsworth in Talks to Star in Transformers / G.I. Joe Crossover Movie

The long-awaited Transformers and G.I. Joe crossover movie may have landed its first major star. On Thursday, reports indicated that Marvel Cinematic Universe and Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga star Chris Hemsworth is in talks to join the cast of the currently-untitled Transformers / G.I. Joe movie. Details of Hemsworth's potential role are currently under wraps.

If the deal comes to fruition, it would mark Hemsworth's second role in the Hasbro franchise, with the actor also starring as a younger version of Optimus Prime in the animated Transformers One movie, which is scheduled to make its debut in September of this year.

What Is the Transformers / G.I. Joe Movie About?

Officially announced by Paramount Pictures earlier this year, Transformers / G.I. Joe will finally introduce a live-action crossover between the two iconic Hasbro multimedia lines. The prospect of the crossover was first teased in the ending of 2023's Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. Lorenzo di Bonaventura, Mark Vahradian, Michael Bay, Tom DeSanto & Don Murphy are producing, while Steven Spielberg and Hasbro Entertainment are executive producers. A director for the film is not currently confirmed.

"We are going to deliver on the promise we made," di Bonaventura told ComicBook in a previous interview. "We've talked about it since the beginning of the franchise because the fans have been like, 'Come on, when you are going to do Joe?!' The truth of the matter is there's so many great Transformers characters that we didn't feel like we needed to rush and do G.I. Joe. But you also want an organic way, otherwise it feels like a cynical exercise."

What Is Transformers One Aabout?

Transformers One will tell the untold origin story of Optimus Prime and Megatron, better known as sworn enemies, but once were friends bonded like brothers who changed the fate of Cybertron forever. In addition to Hemsworth, the ensemble voice cast of Transformers One includes Brian Tyree Henry as Megatron, Scarlett Johansson as Elita, Keegan-Michael Key as Bumblebee, Laurence Fishburne as Alpha Trion, Jon Hamm as Sentinel Prime, and Steve Buscemi as the film's villain.

"We did our take on the origin, which is still staying true to the lore of Transformers," Transformers One director Josh Cooley previously told ComicBook."I wouldn't say that this is a direct prequel to anything that's been done with live-action ones," Cooley added. "But it's definitely its own story as well."