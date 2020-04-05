Transformers Fans Are Convinced That Optimus Prime Gives Better Speeches Than Captain America

Transformers fans think that Optimus Prime gives better speeches than Captain America and it isn’t remotely close. Now, this debate has cropped up before, but with everyone inside during quarantine, the battle lines have been drawn again. The Autobot leader was trending on Twitter this morning as people jumped aboard the debate stage again. There are some out there stumping for the Super Soldier, but the sheer numbers of Transformers loyalists are making it hard to carry that side of the argument.

Prime’s last words in the 2007 film seem to be an anchoring point in the debate for tons of fans. “With the All Spark gone, we cannot return life to our planet. And fate has yielded its reward: a new world to call home,” he began. “We live among its people now, hiding in plain sight, but watching over them in secret, waiting, protecting. I have witnessed their capacity for courage, and though we are worlds apart, like us, there’s more to them than meets the eye. I am Optimus Prime, and I send this message to any surviving Autobots taking refuge among the stars. We are here. We are waiting.”

The section of The Last Knight is a favorite point for a lot of fans too. “At the heart of every legend, there is truth: a few brave souls unite to save the world. We can be heroes in our own lives, every one of us, if we only have the courage to try,” Prime argued. “Our fates were always intertwined, but now our worlds are joined as one. We need to repair our planets, work together, if we wish to survive. A dangerous secret is buried deep inside the Earth. There is more to this planet than meets the eye. I am Optimus Prime, calling all Autobots: It is time to come home.”

Who gave the best speeches? pic.twitter.com/tF8yzNMHKt — Idris Elbow 💪🏾 (@YallAllLuvCris) April 4, 2020

Meanwhile, on Cap’s side, his speeches come in similar circumstances. Like this one in the Civil War comics storyline: “Doesn’t matter what the press says. Doesn’t matter what the politicians or the mobs say. Doesn’t matter if the whole country decides that something wrong is something right. This nation was founded on one principle above all else: The requirement that we stand up for what we believe, no matter the odds or the consequences. When the mob and the press and the whole world tell you to move, your job is to plant yourself like a tree beside the river of truth, and tell the whole world — ‘No, you move.”

Who do you have in this battle of inspiration? Let us know in the comments! Check out some of the best arguments down below:

Slapping Pontiacs???

Prime had me ready to slap box my Pontiac just in case it was a sleeper cell. — Redd Herring (@ReddHerring_) April 4, 2020

Clip is pretty fun!

watch this clip and let me know after pic.twitter.com/NoV0qIDiBh — Sanji kun (@Free_StephWeezy) April 5, 2020

That’s the feeling exactly

“Autobots… transform & roll out” pic.twitter.com/cvuKwzAlX6 — J e f f 💥 A w e s o m e (@oklatexahomas) April 4, 2020

Is everyone okay?

Prime gonna have you ready to die for the cause and be proud to do it. — Malcolm Xcellent (@J_Nova_Kane) April 4, 2020

Protect the Cube at all costs

optimus prime would have me carrying my Xbox around protecting it like the AllSpark https://t.co/HMXuGE7HAu — chris cardwell (@ChrisCardwell6) April 5, 2020

Goosebumps

Anyone that says that “optimus prime doesnt give better speeches than Captain America” SHOW THEM THIS! THIS IS A 10/10 Goosebumps EVERYTIME pic.twitter.com/U92wiDJi9u — ItsChadBTW (@CheddaXD) April 5, 2020

But Thanos though?

Optimus Prime’s speech had me ready to beat up my Toyota. Steve Rodgers self righteous speech about freedom had me siding with Thanos. https://t.co/hWN0YdqJkq — Sun Tzilla (@SunTzilla) April 5, 2020

Soundtrack is AMAZING

Optimus Prime is trending so this seems like an appropriate time for me to mention that Transformers: The Movie is fantastic and I think everyone should watch it pic.twitter.com/KMwzJ3pT1P — Thomas THAT THING WANTED TO BE UUUUUUS!! (@tommyjoker73) April 5, 2020

Who else made the noise?

Bruh, Optimus Prime had me ready to be a car.. A FRIGGIN CAR!! https://t.co/pH8WYSqBvZ — LONE LION 🦁🥀 (@juudahjgtm) April 5, 2020

He could read a phone book and make it sound cool

Seems like an appropriate time to bring back this epic Optimus Prime moment pic.twitter.com/XkpVS5KvxS — Manzoor Ahmed Khan (@Manzoor007Khan) April 5, 2020

it just hits different

An Optimus Prime speech followed by a Linkin Park song? Vibes are unmatched. https://t.co/1MtBrzWtMz — daddywise (@Sonaleeey) April 5, 2020

Hey! Down in front!

Optimus prime had me doing push-ups in the movie theatre. https://t.co/WfyTn7UKED — Tre (@Tre_williams3) April 5, 2020

The real lesson here

Optimus Prime: *5 minute inspirational speech.*



Captain America: Assemble.



Everyone: pic.twitter.com/gMtlGvYvMj — TASK the Ol’ Nerdy Bastard (@UpToTASK) April 5, 2020

From a CAP fan

I love Cap, I really do. But Optimus Prime could convince anyone that they’re capable of anything. I also just really, -really- love Transformers. https://t.co/t4qdagrJIA — CaptainSlayer (@CaptainSlayer) April 5, 2020

EPIC

Optimus Prime “did you forget who i am”?… pic.twitter.com/L2Wf4Yj7mp — Taskmaster (@justlvngmybstlf) April 5, 2020

Money Quote