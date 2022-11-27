Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Promo Art Reveals First Look at Maximals in Beast Mode

Originally scheduled to be released this summer, the upcoming Transformers: Rise of the Beasts was pushed to 2023, giving fans an even longer time to wait for the next entry in the franchise. As the title implies, the new movie in the live-action franchise will bring in some fan-favorite Transformers, specifically characters from the Beast Wars spin-off. Some previous photos from the set of the movie showed off the cars that would appear in the sequel but now a first look at some of the Maximals (the animal equivalent of the Autobots) prior to their robot transformations. Check them out for yourself below!

As noticed by SFF Gazette, four of the Maximals from Transformers: Rise of the Beasts appear on a new mug that has made its way into stores including Optimus Primal, Rhinox, Airazor, and Cheetor. Confirmed Autobots that will appear in the film include Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, Mirage, Arcee, and Wheeljack, plus Decepticons including Scourge and Nightbird, and even the Terrorcons. These teams will all meet on the big screen for the first time starting on June 9, 2023.

How many Transformers movies are there?

When Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is released in 2023, the live-action film franchise for Transformers will include seven movies. Kicking off with 2007's Transformers, the first five movies in the series were all directed by Michael Bay and in order include: 2009's Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen; 2011's Transformers: Dark of the Moon; 2014's Transformers: Age of Extinction; and 2017's Transformers: The Last Knight. The series was given the soft reboot treatment with 2017's Bumblebee, a solo movie that also dialed back the action to the 1980s. The upcoming Rise of the Beasts will take place in the 1990s.

"When I met Lorenzo and the team, I was like, where are we picking this thing up from? And he was like 1994. And I was just like, that's a great era," Rise of the Beasts director Steven Caple Jr. previously said. "You know what I mean? It has a lot of texture. It's, it's rich in texture is also vibrant culturally. And as he said, it has like classic music and there's a certain energy to the nineties that I'm looking forward to capture. Like we've seen it on screen very few times, sometimes you can play into it too much, but I think there's a level of like realness that I could bring to it."