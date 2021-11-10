Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Release Date Delayed a Year

Transformer: Rise of the Beasts has been pushed back to June 9th, 2023. This news comes from Paramount who has been shifting their cinematic slate a bit as of late. Their big Star Trek film has also been moved to late 2023 as well. But, the big news for Transformers fans is that they will have to wait a bit longer for their Beast Wars revival on the big screen. Bumblebee was a massive hit for the franchise and they’re looking to build on that momentum. Stephen Caple Jr. is at the helm with Dominique Fishback and Anthony Ramos starring in the trip back to the 1990s. The Maximals, Predacons, and the Terrorcons have arrived on our planet with a fight on their mind. Optimus Prime and his trusty crew of Autobots will have to don the guises of animals in this take on the series mythology. Caple talked about the task ahead during a press conference.

“We wanted to expand the universe,” the filmmaker began. “You have the Autobots and the Decepticons, and I would say my new flair to this is the Terracons. The Terracons are a new threat to Optimus Prime, and it’s something I pride myself on when entering the franchise. I’ve done Rocky with Creed, and you bring the nostalgia that fans want, but also bring something they aren’t expecting, and the Terracons are that.”

“The difference between the sort of Predacons in our film, they are more reptilian in nature. So to speak, you’ve seen a few in the other Transformers films, they’ve been like here and there, but we never got a chance to really focus in on their logo. So to speak. Their insignia, I really identify them with, to Lorenzo’s point their tribe, if you will. And so we’re really hitting that more. And then we get to see another side to them. Again, it’s all about sort of like building a backstory to these characters.”

He concluded, “That’s a little bit more than, ‘Hey, let’s take over the world. What is their personal agenda? What are the feelings behind it? And so we’ll get the seed of that. You can’t really make a movie about Beast Wars and not have the classic characters.”

