Transformers Studio Series Thundercracker Figure Has Been Rescued From Toys ‘R’ Us

Another exclusive has risen from the ashes of Toys ‘R’ Us! This time, it’s the Transformers Studio Series Voyager Class Thundercracker, which has found a new home at Entertainment Earth and can be pre-ordered here for $29.99 with shipping slated for July. At the time of writing these were running for around $50 on eBay, so this is your chance to purchase one without a big markup.

In addition to being one of the last Toys ‘R’ Us exclusives, the Studio Series Thundercracker is made even more collectible because it’s kind of an odd figure. It’s clearly a remold of Nitro Zeus from The Last Knight with a different paint job and an insect-like head. We’re not sure why it exists, but it is pretty cool-looking, and the Toys ‘R’ Us connection definitely makes it more interesting. The official description reads:

“Reach past the big screen and build the ultimate Transformers collection with Studio Series figures. Each figure in the Studio Series lineup is inspired by an iconic movie scene and designed with specs and details to reflect the Transformers movie universe. This Studio Series 09 Voyager Class Toys “R” Us Exclusive Thundercracker figure is inspired by the Chicago Aerial Offensive scene from the movie Transformers: Dark of the Moon. You may remove the head and replace it with Prime Masters or Titan Masters heads (sold separately), or have either of those small robots serve as a pilot. Includes figure and backdrop.” It can also convert from robot to jet mode in 35 steps.

If you want to pick up some additional Toys ‘R’ Us exclusives for your collection, a series of Marvel Legends 2-Packs have also been rescued by Entertainment Earth. At the time of writing, three of these 2-packs were still up for grabs:

Marvel Legends Vision and Scarlet Witch 6-Inch Action Figures 2-Pack: $39.99 – Ships in June

Both empowered by the Mind Stone, Vision and Scarlet Witch are powerful forces in the throes of battle. With the Marvel Legends Series, both kid and adult Marvel fans can start a legendary collection of comic- and movie-based Marvel characters. This Marvel’s Vision and Scarlet Witch 2-pack features 2 highly articulated figures with movie-inspired designs, making it another worthy addition to the Marvel Legends Series. Includes 2 6-inch scale action figures with 4 accessories.

Marvel Legends Ant-Man and Stinger 6-Inch Action Figures 2-Pack: $39.99 – Ships in June

Take flight with the Marvel Legends Ant-Man and Stinger 6-Inch Action Figures 2-Pack – Exclusive. With the Marvel Legends Series, both kid and adult Marvel fans can start a legendary collection of comic- and movie-based Marvel characters. This Ant-Man and Stinger 2-pack features 2 highly articulated figures with movie-inspired designs, making it another worthy addition to the Marvel Legends Series. Includes 2 6-inch scale action figures.

Marvel Legends Hydra Soldier 2-Pack 6-inch Action Figures: $39.99 – Ships in July

Driven by rage, these advanced Hydra super soldiers are prone to clash with anyone in their paths. The Marvel Legends Hydra Soldier 2-Pack 6-inch Action Figures includes figures and accessories so you can build out an entire Hydra army! With the Marvel Legends Series, kids and collectors alike can start a legendary collection of comic- and movie-based Marvel characters. With this Marvel’s Hydra Soldiers 2-pack, featuring highly-articulated and comic-inspired 6-inch Marvel’s Hydra Soldier figure and Hydra Enforcer figure, Marvel fans can imagine recreating the action from their favorite Marvel adventures.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.