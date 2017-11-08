‘Transformers Titans Return’ Trailer Released

Cybertron hasn’t yet recovered from the destruction of battles past, but a returning threat will bring Transformers legends back to the fight.

The stakes are high in the newest trailer for Machinima‘s latest installment of Transformers: Titans Return. As you can see in the footage, Peter Cullen is returning to once again voice Optimus Prime, but he won’t be the only familiar face coming back.

Judd Nelson is also returning to voice Rodimus Prime and Hot Rod, a role he brought to life in the original 1986 animated Transformers film. Optimus will need all the help he can get, and that will lead to some surprising team-ups. The awakened Titans will bring enemies together to save what’s left of the planet, and that includes taking down a newly resurrected Starscream.

If the footage is any indication, that is going to be far from easy.

You can find the brand new trailer in the video above.

Transformers: Titans Return also features the vocal talents of Michael Dorn (Fortress Maximus), Wil Wheaton (Perceptor), Nolan North (Metroplex), and Jason David Frank (Emissary), as well as returning talent like Abby Trott (Windblade), Frank Todaro (Starscream), and Jason Marnocha (Megatron).

You can find the official description for Transformers: Titans Return below, which will consist of 10 11 minute episodes.

Picking up right where the destruction of the Combiner Wars left off, TITANS RETURN takes the action of the Prime Wars Trilogy to new ‘heights,’ and features return appearances from many fan-favorite Transformers characters as well as introduces new Autobots and Decepticons.

In the series, enormous Transformers called Titans are awakened and these massive characters bring massive problems. Trypticon, a gigantic lizard-like Transformer, rises to wreak havoc on Cybertron, while Windblade and a rag-tag team of Transformers must resurrect an ancient ally. Not all Transformers will survive, as beloved heroes are changed forever while others’ sparks are blown to oblivion. Like Combiner Wars, sophisticated storytelling reveals more than meets the eye for older audiences and kids of all ages when a sinister secret is discovered.

Fans can watch Transformers: Titans Return on Verizon’s go90 on November 14.