New Transformers: The Last Knight TV Spot Reveals Dragonstorm

Principal photography on Transformers: The Last Knight began in May 2016 in Havana Cuba. Production continued under the working title E75 in Phoenix, Arizona and Detroit, Michigan. Additional filming took place in Chicago, Illinois.

Production on Transformers: The Last Knight moved to Europe in August 2016. Filming took place in areas of Scotland, Wales, London, Ireland, Norway, and at Stonehenge in England.

Transformers: The Last Knight shatters the core myths of the Transformers franchise, and redefines what it means to be a hero. Humans and Transformers are at war, Optimus Prime is gone. The key to saving our future lies buried in the secrets of the past, in the hidden history of Transformers on Earth. Saving our world falls upon the shoulders of an unlikely alliance: Cade Yeager (Mark Wahlberg); Bumblebee; an English Lord (Sir Anthony Hopkins); and an Oxford Professor (Laura Haddock).

There comes a moment in everyone’s life when we are called upon to make a difference. In Transformers: The Last Knight, the hunted will become heroes. Heroes will become villains. Only one world will survive: theirs, or ours.

Based on Hasbro’s Transformers toy line, Transformers: The Last Knight is the fifth installment of the live-action Transformers film series, following directly after 2014’s Transformers: Age of Extinction.

Transformers: The Last Knight is directed by Michael Bay, who has directed all five films in the series so far. Bay has stated that this will be his final film for the franchise.

Mark Wahlberg and Stanley Tucci will reprise their roles from Transformers: Age of Extinction. Josh Duhamel, Tyrese Gibson, and John Turturro reprise their roles for the first three Transformers movies. The film also stars Isabela Moner, Laura Haddock, Anthony Hopkins, Santiago Cabrera, Liam Garrigan, Jerrod Carmichael, and Mitch Pileggi.

Transformers: The Last Knight’s voice cast includes Peter Cullen as Optimus Prime, John Goodman as Hound, and John DiMaggio as Crosshairs. Other transformers appearing the film include Bumblebee, Drift, Hot Rod, Cogman, Canopy, Sqweeks, Grimlock, Megatron, Barricade, Onslaught, Hooligan, and Mohawk.

Transformers: The Last Knight opens in theaters on June 21, 2017.

