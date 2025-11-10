Tubi Just Added the Best Samuel L. Jackson Movie That People Forget to Talk About

Samuel L. Jackson is one of Hollywood’s most bankable stars, and his presence on the big screen has stretched on for decades. From the earliest days of his career in titles like Quentin Tarantino’s Jackie Brown to more recent hits like The Hateful Eight, Jackson has established himself as a distinctive and iconic star, but not all of his films have earned the same amount of buzz. Back in 1996, Jackson starred in one of his best movies yet, a lesser-known title in his filmography that is now streaming for free on Tubi.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The movie in question is The Long Kiss Goodnight, a truly underappreciated film starring Jackson as Mitch Henessey, a private detective hired by an amnesiac schoolteacher, played by Geena Davis, to investigate her past, only to discover that she’s a well-trained government assassin. The Renny Harlin action thriller, written by Shane Black, hit Tubi’s streaming catalog on November 1st. The film generated little buzz when it was released and had a modest box office performance, grossing $96 million against a budget of $65 million.

The Long Kiss Goodnight Is One of Samuel L. Jackson’s Best Movies

Play video

There are a lot of reasons why The Long Kiss Goodnight is among Jackson’s best movies, most notably because it features the actor in one of his best roles ever. Jackson’s Mitch marked a notable departure from the actor’s more intense, highly confident roles, such as Jules Winnfield in Pulp Fiction and Nick Fury in the MCU, the character requiring Jackson to portray a more vulnerable, everyman-type character who constantly evolves throughout the film from a wacky private detective to a resourceful and loyal ally. The role also marked one of the best examples of Jackson’s on-screen humor through Mitch’s many quick-witted and humorous lines, thanks to Black’s clever script and great comedic timing, which helped balance the more serious nature of the plot.

Jackson’s Mitch perfectly complemented Davis’ Samantha. The pair shared amazing on-screen chemistry in their respective roles, and their unlikely partnership and contrasting personalities helped elevate The Long Kiss Goodnight beyond a typical action thriller, weaving in plenty of tension, humor, and heart. Although The Long Kiss Goodnight is far from the highest-rated in Jackson’s filmography, the movie only holding a 67% critic rating and 70% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, it is without a doubt one of his best. Jackson himself has even cited The Long Kiss Goodnight and his character Mitch as one of his favorites.

What’s New on Tubi?

The Long Kiss Goodnight joined Tubi’s free streaming catalog on November 1st alongside a lengthy list of other freshly streaming titles, including several other thrillers. Viewers browsing Tubi’s streaming offerings can now press play on thrillers like Death Wish, No Country for Old Men, Pride & Glory, and Trapped. Other new free streaming titles include Face/Off, Titanic, and Space Jam.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!