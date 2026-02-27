Tubi Viewers Are Running Out of Time To Watch One of the Most Underrated Horror Movies of the 2020s

The 2020s have delivered a phenomenal era of horror with standout films like Barbarian, The Black Phone, Pearl, and Weapons, but there’s also been a fair share of slept-on horror gems. As the genre looks to continue its box office dominance in 2026 and beyond with a great lineup of upcoming releases, fans are running out of time to stream one of the most underrated horror movies of the 2020s on Tubi.

Tubi subscribers are quickly running out of time to stream Cobweb for free. Samuel Bodin’s 2023 directorial debut is listed on the streamer’s “leaving soon” list, meaning it will most likely exit at the end of the month. The movie is like a darker, more twisted version of Coraline and centers around a young boy navigating a creepy, distorted reality. Cobweb stars Woody Norman as Peter, an 8-year-old boy plagued by a mysterious tapping sound inside his bedroom wall that his overprotective parents insist is just his imagination. When he investigates, he discovers a dark, long-hidden familial secret.

Cobweb Is a Criminally Overlooked Horror Gem

If you haven’t seen Cobweb, the movie is definitely worth watching before its Tubi departure. The film is like a Halloween fairytale that excels at atmospheric horror and creates a palpable sense of unease and anxiety right from the beginning. Bodin’s use of creative lighting, shadow, and camera work crafts a claustrophobic atmosphere that is absolutely suffocating to the viewer, and the mix of storybook-like elements with a creepy aesthetic, such as a house that feels like a dollhouse and a rotting backyard, creates an unsettling and surreal environment. The movie also does an excellent job of delivering scares through a slow build of tension rather than constant, cheap jump scares, and it all results in a chaotic, high-stakes final act that is hard to forget.

Poor marketing, a limited release, and a crowded summer schedule unfortunately led to Cobweb landing as one of the most underrated horror films of the 2020s, but the film really is a must-watch for fans of atmospheric, modern horror. The film has a growing reputation as a hidden gem and is almost certainly a future cult classic in the making thanks to its unique premise, strong atmospheric dread, and great performances by Lizzy Caplan and Antony Starr. In terms of overall consensus, Cobweb earned just a 58% critic score but a pretty honorable 71% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes and even landed on the site’s ranking of best horror movies of 2023.

Where to Stream Cobweb After It Leaves Tubi?

Cobweb is about to get a lot more difficult to stream. Although the horror film isn’t exclusive to Tubi’s free streaming library, its existence on rival streaming platform Netflix is also about to come to an end. After Cobweb’s likely February 28th or March 1st departure from Tubi, the movie will continue to stream on Netflix only through March 18th. The movie wasn’t included on any major platform’s lineup for next month, meaning Cobweb will stop streaming entirely on March 19th, with the only viewing options being renting or purchasing it online.

