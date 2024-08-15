Twisters Star Glen Powell on No Kiss Backlash: “I’m Taking It Very Personally!”

While Twisters was a widely loved summer movie, and one of the most talked-about films of the year to this point, there has been one “controversy” that fans have been hung up on since seeing it. The film is as much a romantic comedy as a disaster movie, and many were disappointed when the credits started rolling without leads Daisy Edgar-Jones and Glen Powell sharing a smooch on-screen.

Much has been made of the decision not to have the characters kiss at the end, a suggestion that was made by Steven Spielberg as to try and avoid certain cliches. That hasn’t stopped fans from causing a ruckus about it online, especially since the film has such a strong romance at its center. Powell, for one, hasn’t been a fan of all the discourse.

While speaking to Screen Rant, Powell said that he has taken on the Twisters kiss debate “personally,” but that what matters most is that people have continued to engage with the movie.

“I’m taking it very personally,” Powell joked. “I’m sure you’ve seen the behind-the-scenes, where I did get to kiss Daisy Edgar-Jones, which really is all that counts. We had a great time, and I’m really proud of the movie.

“I really think that even that [backlash] shows that people care, which is really great. I just love how excited people have gotten about that movie, and Daisy and I send each other the TikToks and the gifs. There’s so much funny stuff coming out of it. It’s fun. That’s what summer movies are about. It creates this conversation and cultural moment, and people dress up and do the thing. It’s been really awesome. So, kiss or no kiss, everybody’s a winner.”

In Twisters, after surviving a devastating encounter with a tornado, former storm chaser Kate Cooper monitors extreme weather from behind a computer screen. When an opportunity arises to test cutting-edge equipment, Kate heads to the Midwest to track twisters, putting her on a collision course not only with the deadly phenomena, but also with social-media star Tyler Owens. As the storms in Oklahoma intensify, the pair must unite and combine their unique skills to survive the most extreme weather imaginable.

Twisters stars Daisy Edgar-Jones, Glen Powell, Anthony Ramos, Brandon Perea, Sasha Lane, Daryl McCormack, Kiernan Shipka, Nik Dodani, Katy O’Brian, and Maura Tierney. Lee Isaac Chung directed the sequel from a script by Mark L. Smith. Twisters is still playing in theaters and is now available to buy and rent on digital VOD platforms.