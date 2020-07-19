Sherlock and Doctor Strange Fans Celebrate Benedict Cumberbatch’s 44th Birthday
Happy Birthday, Benedict Cumberbatch! July 19th marks the 44th birthday of the actor best known for playing Sherlock and Doctor Strange. Cumberbatch, who will soon be reprising his Marvel role in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, is getting a lot of love from fans on Twitter now that it's officially his birthday in the UK. From fun photos to stills from some of his best projects, Twitter is all about the 'Batch.
For now, the upcoming Doctor Strange sequel is set to hit theaters on March 25, 2022, which is a slight change from its previous date of November 5, 2021. This is only one major update that the project has seen this year. Scott Derrickson, the director of the first film, was originally set to direct the sequel but exited the project. The movie is now set to be helmed by the director of 2002's Spider-Man and 1981's The Evil Dead, Sam Raimi.
While Cumberbatch is expected to be seen in a couple of movies before the Doctor Strange sequel, everything is up in the air due to the pandemic, so in the meantime, enjoy these fun tweets celebrating the actor's birthday...
Iconic Roles
Happy Birthday Benedict Timothy Carlton Cumberbatch! pic.twitter.com/ODLWj8MjLc— vaa (@devhzdreen) July 19, 2020
Throwbacks
HAPPY BIRTHDAY BENEDICT 🤍🤍🤍🤍#BenedictCumberbatch pic.twitter.com/xSXh5Vu3TK— Holson🍉 (@HolsonHolmes) July 18, 2020
Not Bad To Look At, Either
Happy Birthday to Benedict Cumberbatch 😭 he’s so fine pic.twitter.com/XOpdW3JpTn— The Toasted Marshmallow 🔥 (@S_dot_Nicole) July 19, 2020
A Good Life
"I've seen and swam and climbed and lived and driven and filmed. Should it all end tomorrow, I can definitely say there would be no regrets."
Happy birthday, Benedict Cumberbatch!! pic.twitter.com/1YKBrQOaCE— best of ben c | #BLM (@dailybenc) July 18, 2020
Adorable Pics
I wish you all the best! May all your dreams and wishes come true! #HappyBirthdayBenedictCumberbatch pic.twitter.com/Hci3uvj5tt— njm🦄 (@njmpatyczek) July 18, 2020
Very Versatile
#HappyBirthdayBenedictCumberbatch— DawnNJaekel (@jaekel_n) July 19, 2020
To a truly talented, versatile, & very sexy actor! pic.twitter.com/J7Iwpj3xGd
Historic Moment
Happy birthday benedict cumberbatch pic.twitter.com/XPMcvstCms— Nti Pingkwin (@SitiMun46327477) July 19, 2020
The Talent
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ONE OF THE GREATEST ACTORS IN THE WORLD 💞✨ #BenedictCumberbatch#HappyBenedictDay pic.twitter.com/2nsyzaepjv— ara ◟̽◞̽ ben’s day! (@VATlCANCAMEOWS) July 19, 2020
Finally, A Great Thread
🎂🍰BENEDICT CUMBERBATCH BIRTHDAY CAKES THREAD🍰🎂#HappyBenedictDay pic.twitter.com/NQDe8mB69L— ۞Garvi❼na४🖖 (@GARVI7na187) July 19, 2020
