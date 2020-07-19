Sherlock and Doctor Strange Fans Celebrate Benedict Cumberbatch’s 44th Birthday

Happy Birthday, Benedict Cumberbatch! July 19th marks the 44th birthday of the actor best known for playing Sherlock and Doctor Strange. Cumberbatch, who will soon be reprising his Marvel role in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, is getting a lot of love from fans on Twitter now that it's officially his birthday in the UK. From fun photos to stills from some of his best projects, Twitter is all about the 'Batch.

For now, the upcoming Doctor Strange sequel is set to hit theaters on March 25, 2022, which is a slight change from its previous date of November 5, 2021. This is only one major update that the project has seen this year. Scott Derrickson, the director of the first film, was originally set to direct the sequel but exited the project. The movie is now set to be helmed by the director of 2002's Spider-Man and 1981's The Evil Dead, Sam Raimi.

While Cumberbatch is expected to be seen in a couple of movies before the Doctor Strange sequel, everything is up in the air due to the pandemic, so in the meantime, enjoy these fun tweets celebrating the actor's birthday...