Two of the Best A24 Horror Movies Are About To Leave HBO Max

A24 has proven itself to be a major force in modern horror. Ever since the studio’s first major horror release, Under the Skin, in 2013, A24 has helped redefine the genre with artistic, psychological, and elevated horror movies loved by critics and audiences alike, such as I Saw the TV Glow, Midsommar, and Bodies Bodies Bodies. Unfortunately, fans of the studio are about to have a more difficult time streaming two of A24’s best horror movies after they leave HBO Max in just a matter of days.

Videos by ComicBook.com

On December 31st, both Hereditary and Talk to Me are scheduled to stop streaming on HBO Max. Released in 2018 as Ari Aster’s directorial debut, Hereditary centers around the Graham family as they begin to unravel their terrifying legacy and try to outrun the sinister fate they have inherited following their matriarch’s death. Talk to Me came just a few years later in 2022 and centers around a group of friends who discover they can conjure spirits with an embalmed hand.

Hereditary Helped Solidify A24’s Horror Legacy

Play video

A24 first entered the horror sphere in 2013 with Under the Skin and followed it just a few years later with the critically acclaimed movie The Witch, but Hereditary was the film that solidified the studio’s place as a major name in modern horror. “Certified Hot” on Rotten Tomatoes with a 90% critic score and a 72% audience rating, the film set a new standard for character-driven, thematically rich horror and established A24’s reputation for elevated horror.

Hereditary is a masterclass in modern horror and a deeply unsettling and emotionally devastating portrayal of grief, family trauma, and generational curses. Through sound design, cinematography, and foreshadowing, Aster builds an inescapable sense of dread, and the film delivers on shocking moments that redefine the stakes. We also can’t talk about Hereditary without mentioning Toni Collette’s career-defining performance as a grief-stricken mother slowly unraveling.

The movie redefined what audiences and critics expected from horror, proving that bleak, psychologically intense family dramas could be just as terrifying as jump scares and gore, and A24 hasn’t stopped delivering distinct, psychologically disturbing horror films since. In the years since Hereditary, the studio has released some of the best horror titles in recent years, including Midsommar, Talk to Me, I Saw the TV Glow, and Ti West’s X trilogy. The studio has even more horror releases planned for 2026 and beyond, including The Undertone, The Backrooms, and a sequel to Talk to Me.

Where to Stream Hereditary and Talk to Me After They Leave HBO Max?

Hereditary and Talk to Me are two of A24’s best horror films to date, and so their departures from the HBO Max library will be heavy losses for the streamer’s horror catalog. Fortunately, the two films won’t be all that difficult to find after December 31st. Although neither currently streams outside of HBO Max, both are scheduled to join Tubi’s free streaming library on January 1st. Both films are also available to rent or buy online.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!