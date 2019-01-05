Save 44% On the New “Ulysses” Cut Limited Edition ‘Waterworld’ Blu-ray Set

When Kevin Costner’s Waterworld was released in 1995, much of the publicity surrounding the film revolved around its massive $175 million budget, which ballooned to over $235 million with marketing and distribution. It was the most expensive film ever made at the time of its release, and was widely considered to be one of the biggest flops of all-time.

However, the truth is that Waterworld is a solid film (think Mad Max in the water) that eventually turned a tidy profit thanks, in large part, to home video sales and TV rights. That having been said, a new 2-disc limited edition Waterworld Blu-ray release is set to drop on January 22nd, and it includes three different cuts of the film – including the extended, uncensored “Ulysses” cut. Not only that, it can be pre-ordered right now on Amazon for $27.97, which is a whopping 44% off the list price.

Keep in mind that the Waterworld 2-Disc Limited Edition release is covered by Amazon’s pre-order price guarantee, which means that you won’t be charged until it ships and you’ll automatically get the best price that occurs between the time that you order and the release date. Odds are that this 40% discount will be the best price, so lock it in while you can.

You can check out the official description with the complete list of contents below.

“The most expensive film ever made at the time of its release, Waterworld has thrilled audiences through the years with its awe-inspiring action scenes, gargantuan maritime sets and ground-breaking special effects.

A definitive post-apocalypse blockbuster, Waterworld stars Kevin Costner (The Untouchables) as The Mariner – a mutant trader, adrift in a dystopian future where Earth is submerged under water and humankind struggles to survive on boats and in ramshackle floating cities. The Mariner becomes embroiled with the Smokers, a gang of pirates who, led by villainous leader Deacon (Dennis Hopper, Blue Velvet), are seeking Enola (Tina Majorino, Napoleon Dynamite), a girl with a map to the mythical realm of Dryland tattooed on her back.

Famous for both its epic scale and the controversy that swirled around its production, Waterworld is a key cult film of the 1990s, and an essential entry into the subgenre of ecologically-minded blockbusters. Presented here in an exclusive new restoration, in three different cuts, and with a wealth of extra material, this high-water mark of high-concept Hollywood can now be enjoyed as never before.”

TWO-DISC LIMITED EDITION CONTENTS

• New restoration from a 4K scan of the original negative by Arrow Films, presenting the film in three cuts

• Original 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio and 2.0 stereo audio options

• Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

• Six collector s postcards

• Double-sided fold-out poster

• Limited edition 60-page perfect-bound book featuring new writing on the film by David J. Moore and Daniel Griffith, archival articles and original reviews

• Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Paul Shipper

DISC ONE THE THEATRICAL CUT

• High Definition Blu-ray (1080p) presentation of the original theatrical cut

• Maelstrom: The Odyssey of Waterworld, an all-new, feature-length making-of documentary including extensive cast and crew interviews and behind the scenes footage

• Original archival featurette capturing the film’s production

• Global Warnings, film critic Glenn Kenny explores the subgenre of ecologically aware Hollywood blockbusters

• Production and promotional stills gallery

• Visual effects stills gallery

• Original trailers and TV spots

DISC TWO THE EXTENDED CUTS [LIMTED EDITION EXCLUSIVE]

• High Definition Blu-ray (1080p) presentation of the extended US TV cut, which runs over 40 minutes longer than the theatrical cut

• High Definition Blu-ray (1080p) presentation of the extended European Ulysses cut, which includes censored shots and dialogue

