Under Wraps Sequel Officially Announced by Disney

Disney today announced as part of the TCA presentations that the 2021 Disney Channel Original Movie (DCOM) Under Wraps, a remake of the original 1997 DCOM of the same title, is getting a sequel. Under Wraps 2 sees the gang once again having to help their mummy pal Harold. According to the announcement, the Under Wraps sequel will be both for the Disney Channel as well as Disney+.

“Under Wraps 2 picks up as Amy is preparing for her father’s Spooktacular Halloween-themed wedding to his fiancé Carl,” the official description of the sequel reads. “However, plans soon go awry when Amy, Gilbert and Marshall discover that their mummy friend Harold and his beloved Rose may be in danger. Sobek, an evil mummy with a thousand-year-old grudge against his best friend-turned-bitter rival Harold, is unexpectedly awakened and out for revenge. With help from his hypnotized lackey Larry, Sobek kidnaps Rose, and Amy, Gilbert, Marshall, Buzzy and Harold must use their skills once again to save her and get back in time to attend the wedding.”

Under Wraps 2 is set to star Malachi Barton, Christian J. Simon, Sophia Hammons, Phil Wright, Melanie Brook, T.J. Storm, Rryla McIntosh, Jordan Conley, and Adam Wylie. It is produced MarVista Entertainment with Executive Producers Todd Y. Murata and Fernando Szew. The movie is written by Josh A. Cagan and directed by Alex Zamm. No details on what, exactly, the new movie might release have been shared as of this moment.

“With each one of these projects, we see an opportunity to build upon the strong foundation of storytelling that is a hallmark of the Disney brand,” said Disney Branded Television President Ayo Davis as part of the broader set of TCA announcements. “I am so proud to be working with some of the most creative and diverse talent in the industry, both in front of and behind the camera, to bring these fresh, inventive and impactful stories – new and reimagined – to life for our audiences to enjoy, regardless of platform.”

As noted above, Under Wraps 2 is officially happening. The official announcement describes it as a “greenlight,” but it seems fair to believe that things are pretty far along if there’s a logline and cast. Under Wraps itself is currently available to stream on Disney+. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Under Wraps remake more broadly right here.

