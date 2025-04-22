Until Dawn Offering Free Preview Screenings (& Cash Prizes for Surviving the Night)

Fans of horror that are eager to see the new Until Dawn movie earlier, and test their mettle as a film fan, now have a perfect opportunity to prove themselves. Ahead of the premiere of their new PlayStation adaptation, Screen Gems is launching the “Survive Until Dawn” competition. It sounds simple enough, but it will require fortitude, patience, and determination unlike any other movie marathon you’ve ever been a part of. Starting Tuesday, April 22, eight US cities will host their own version of the event, tasking horror audiences with a major task: watching and re-watching and re-watching the new Until Dawn movie all night with no breaks, no distractions, and no naps.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The official press release for the “Survive Until Dawn” competition starts Tuesday, April 22 at 7 P.M. local time and will carry on until…well, dawn. According to the news, contestants “will face off in the ultimate horror endurance challenge: stay awake until dawn, through an all-night marathon of (Until Dawn) on repeat…or be disqualified from the competition. During the movie, there is no dozing off, no bathroom breaks, no phones.” Prizes may vary by city but one locale indicates a prize of $5,000 is up for grabs.

Cities that will have participating screenings include: Los Angeles, New York, Seattle, Chicago, Washington D.C., Denver, Atlanta, and Miami.

Until Dawn – “Survive Until Dawn” competition Rules

Attendees will only be allowed to have bathroom breaks during certain pre announced intermissions. If participants leave theater for any reason other than an emergency, contestants will be automatically disqualified.

Absolutely no sleeping will be allowed, if found sleeping for any length of time contestants will be automatically disqualified.

Electronics usage (phone, tablet, laptop, smart watches) is not permitted while film is on screen. No texting, scrolling, taking calls, etc.

All screening participants will be able to win Fandango gift cards to see UNTIL DAWN upon release in theaters.

The Until Dawn movie hails from filmmaker David F. Sandberg. Though best known recently for directing the two Shazam! movies for DC, Sandberg made a name for himself n genre circles, bringing to life movies like Lights Out and Annabelle: Creation. Until Dawn marks his return to the horror genre on the big screen, and based on the extensive amount of monsters that appear to be in the film it seems poised to satisfy genre fans.

Based on the PlayStation Studios video game, Until Dawn is written by Blair Butler and Gary Dauberman and stars Ella Rubin, Michael Cimino, Odessa A’zion, Ji-young Yoo, Belmont Cameli, and Maia Mitchell. Fan-favorite actor Peter Stormare, who had a major role in the original video game, returns to star in the film.

One year after her sister Melanie mysteriously disappeared, Clover and her friends head into the remote valley where she vanished in search of answers. Exploring an abandoned visitor center, they find themselves stalked by a masked killer and horrifically murdered one by one…only to wake up and find themselves back at the beginning of the same evening. Trapped in the valley, they’re forced to relive the night again and again – only each time the killer threat is different, each more terrifying than the last. Hope dwindling, the group soon realizes they have a limited number of deaths left, and the only way to escape is to survive until dawn.

Until Dawn opens in theaters on April 25.