Vanessa Hudgens’ The Knight Before Christmas Trailer Released

Netflix is all about celebrating the holiday season, and their newest Christmas movie will bring medieval knights into the modern-day for a new romantic tale. The film is titled The Knight Before Christmas, and it will star Vanessa Hudgens as a science teacher named Brooke who ends up befriending a man who says he’s a classic Knight. The knight is played by Josh Whitehouse, and as you can see in the trailer above, he is telling the truth, as a sorceress transported him from his time into the present day, and Ohio is a far different place than he’s used to.

In the trailer we see Sir Cole encounter plenty of things for the first time, including a car stereo, a moonroof, and modern fashion. It takes some getting used to for him, and his thoughts do go back to the responsibilities he has in his time, but eventually, he seems to find some new meaning with Brooke and her family.

This will be Hudgens’ second Christmas film with Netflix, as her previous one The Princess Switch was a big hit and is spawning a sequel.

You can find the official description for The Knight Before Christmas below.

“After a sorceress transports medieval knight Sir Cole (Josh Whitehouse) to present-day Ohio during the holiday season, he befriends Brooke (Vanessa Hudgens), a clever and kind science teacher who’s been disillusioned by love. Brooke helps Sir Cole navigate the modern world as he tries to discover how to fulfill his mysterious one true quest — the only act that will return him home. But as Sir Cole and Brooke grow closer, so do their feelings for each other. Can their love overcome all the odds?”

The Knight Before Christmas hits Netflix on November 21st.

Are you excited for The Knight Before Christmas? Let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things Christmas!